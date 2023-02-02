The Examiner
Three GP clinics closing

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 2:41pm
Midlands clinic closures highlight GP crisis

Patients in Evandale will lose access to their only local doctor surgery from February 15, and a further two clinics are to close in Beaconsfield and Westbury, drawing further attention to the crisis in primary healthcare in the state.

