Midlands clinic closures highlight GP crisis

Patients in Evandale will lose access to their only local doctor surgery from February 15, and a further two clinics are to close in Beaconsfield and Westbury, drawing further attention to the crisis in primary healthcare in the state.
The shortage of GPs was laid bare in federal government data released this week, which showed that Tasmanians have less access to a doctor than just about any other state, and that Tasmanians delay visits to the GP due to costs at more than double the national rate.
And now in the Northern Midlands, three more surgeries are set to close.
Dr Serguei Kisselev, the clinic's doctor, works 13 hours per day traveling between four surgeries - Evandale, Sheffield, Beaconsfield and Westbury, said Donna Lockett, practice manager at the Sheffield surgery.
She said the departure of four doctors at the surgeries over the past 18 months had boosted Dr Kisselev's work load.
The clinics in Westbury and Beaconsfield, presently serviced by Dr Kisselev, will also close. Patients from those clinics will have to migrate to the other surgeries in those towns, putting even greater pressure on those doctors.
"We have lost a lot of patients because of this, but one doctor cannot take over the work that two or more doctors were doing," she said.
She has been attempting to recruit another doctor since last year, but she said she was not optimistic. Recruitment agencies demand as much as $20,000 to try to find a doctor, with no guarantee of success, she said.
"Even if they do succeed, then we don't get that money back if the doctor leaves after three months or even a year," she said.
Even trainee doctors demand salaries too high for a country practice. She has stopped bulk billing patients, she said.
The Medicare rebate to GPs is just short of $40 for bulk billing; according to the Australian Medical Association, the minimum amount needed is closer to $90.
Other GP surgeries in the Northern Midlands are experiencing similar troubles.
Campbell Town's only surgery closed last month, and the Tasmanian Health Service scrambled to hire a locum doctor to staff the town's 20-bed hospital.
Chairman of the Campbell Town Health and Community Service, David Gatenby, said: "If they hadn't supplied a locum to the hospital, it would have closed down."
He welcomed the government's recent initiative to attract more trainee doctors to country towns, but questioned whether it would come soon enough.
"Anything is going to help, but when is it coming in to place? We need a GP here tomorrow, not a year from now," Mr Gatenby said.
