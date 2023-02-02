Braving the icy day, wind and rain, more than a dozen people gathered to show solidarity for victim survivors of child sexual abuse.
Child sexual abuse support advocate Jack Davenport has organised a support and solidarity event for Thursday, February 2 at Civic Square in Launceston.
Mr Davenport said it was a difficult day for many victim survivors, as George Pell's funeral was held.
"I thought it was appropriate to host an event to show victim survivors there are people thinking about them and giving the community the opportunity to show some solidarity for them," he said.
Pell was convicted of child sexual abuse which was then turned over.
Mr Davenport said this event was also an opportunity to spotlight the Tasmanian commission of inquiry into child abuse which Mr Davenport gave evidence as a survivor himself.
"It's an opportunity to draw attention what is really at stake, what really matters which is a victim survivors and the pathway to justice," he said.
Some victim survivors have waited decades for justice, Mr Davenport said, which was why it was so important for the Tasmanian Government to commit to the recommendations.
Mr Davenport also wanted to make the event a "joyous tribute to the great strength" of victim survivors.
During the gathering, pieces of string were tied together to symbolise the journey of justice.
"How long is the path to justice, how long is a piece of string?" Mr Davenport said.
Fellow victim survivor Tiff Skeggs said such a hard day showed the toughness of survivors.
"The power today is with victim survivors," she said.
"Their journeys are important and this is merely a part of their lives."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
