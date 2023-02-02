The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A gathering for strength, reflection and solidarity for victim survivors

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 2 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strings symbolising the pathway to justice being tied together during the gathering. Picture by Rod Thompson

Braving the icy day, wind and rain, more than a dozen people gathered to show solidarity for victim survivors of child sexual abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.