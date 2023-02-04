Dreaming, hard work and Tatler Lane

Our neighbours can grow stuff.
Some evenings we hear Michael and Debbie tending a communal garden ... until their arrival, a narrow bark stretch was interspersed with rosemary and hydrangeas.
In less than a year they've planted sage, parsley, chives, spinach, oregano, thyme, mint and most recently, tomatoes!
On a humid Saturday evening, I stepped outside with scissors and snapped these beauties.
Their gardening is an expression of kindness and sharing.
We bring the wine and cake to our neighbourhood.
A fair trade.
Meanwhile, husband left our place with a step ladder.
Off to pinch lemons from who knows where; he refers to their location as a "holy lemon tree''.
What could possibly go wrong when a 70-year-old ascends a ladder into a lemon tree?
It had to be wine.
With breakfast.
After Eli told us his family's story, we ordered two glasses of Eversley Rosé ... with breakfast at Tatler Lane.
Tatler Lane is the café/toddler child of Archana and Tim Brammall.
I say toddler, because it took three years from "idea" to opening last month. (Hint: bureacrats).
Eli, 15, is a natural. After three weeks on the floor, he is expert in his craft ... welcoming, efficient and generous.
Eli's second job is working on his parents' vineyard - Eversley, near Legana.
"Yes, we're putting up nets this weekend," he said.
Nearly 24 acres of netting is no small task for any family. But Eli's family has history in the farming game.
His uncle Pete had Eversley Cherries.
When Pete retired, Matthew and Shelley planted pinot, chardonnay on the single site at Bridgenorth.
The West Tamar's wine history is rich with the likes of Graham Wiltshire pioneering the westerly river aspect with great success.
In fact, if my geography is accurate, Eversley Vineyard is a stone's throw and the same aspect as Wiltshire's historic Legana site?
Eli 15, must have been aged 10 in 2017 when the family first started turning the soil and removing barrow after barrow of rocks until the ground was ready to plant.
It would have been a dawn to dusk effort, and Eli has been forged into a remarkable youngling.
The weekend netting came with another story: The vineyard's birds are not the habitually annoying silver eyes, but their gargantuan cousins, currawongs.
Apparently, Eli's dad Matthew, fed a single currawong, and like the field of dreams, the currawongs came.
I never tire of the stories of our valley and stories like Eversley.
Speaking of hard-working dreamers, you have to admire the imagination and work ethic of Arch and Tim, first with Sweet Brew and now Tatler Lane.
Tatler Lane is swanky but casual, light-filled, smart- space of chatter, excellent coffee, licensed with a menu of classics twisted to our region's provenance ... try local tomatoes on ricotta, dribbled lightly with olive oil.
We've looked at that lane for 30 years and envisaged a Flinders Lane emergence.
Only the super strong willed - like Arch and Tim - survive the foot aching, hard slog of putting food on tables.
