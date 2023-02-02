The Greater Northern Raiders Women will be hoping to return to the winners' list when they take on New Town in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Raiders' line-up will look vastly different from last match, with five changes being made. Emma Manix-Geeves, Julia Cavanough and Sasha Moloney are being rested ahead of their packed Tassie Tigers schedule, while Kate Sherriff is still suffering from concussion symptoms. Elyse Page is away.
Northern trio Sophie Parkin, Charlotte Layton and Claire Alexander enter the side, alongside Kate Chaplin.
Saturday's match at Windsor Park will see the one-day competition's top two teams clash with only three rounds remaining.
Coach Darren Simmonds said his side will need to create multiple strong partnerships with the bat.
"We had one really big partnership last weekend and a smaller partnership," he said.
"With the batting side of things we just need to build some stronger partnerships through the innings."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.