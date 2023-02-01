It's 'academic nefariousness': pro-vape research raises ire

A Tasmanian advocacy group wants to see stricter ethical controls over pro-vaping research after a positive study into vaping funded by tobacco giant Philip Morris was cited by Australian researchers.
SmokeFree Tasmania founder Kathryn Barnsley said tobacco companies had been using medical professionals to spread misinformation about tobacco smoking for years, and it was not surprising that it was now occurring with vaping.
"The tobacco industry bought an entire issue of one journal to promote their products without saying that they had paid for it. Every single article was supportive of vaping," Dr Barnsley said.
"They have been doing it for years...buying both medical practitioners and academic researchers to support their point of view."
Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW) was set up by Philip Morris International with the goal to reduce death and diseases caused by smoking, but, according to medical journal The Lancet, the scientific foundation is largely seen as a public relations body for Philip Morris.
Despite this Australian researchers recently cited studies by the FSFW that depict vapes and e-cigarettes in a positive light, illustrating that when it comes to vaping there are two opposing sides of the argument; that vaping does not harm health and can help people quit smoking, versus all vaping and e-cigarettes are dangerous.
Dr Barnsley labelled the latest academic use of research by FSFW as "academic nefariousness", and called on universities to increase rigorous anlaysis when it came to tobacco funded research.
"We have to ensure that academic journals are absolutely stringent about who they publish, who their writers are associated with, and who is funding," Dr Barnsley said.
"If it is not declared then another researcher will pick up that article, think it is genuine and then cite it, so then it gets a number of citations and it grows exponentially, in terms of people in the academic world thinking that it is true fact and well researched," she said,
"Noone goes back to the beginning to where the money came from in the first place."
She said all universities should ensure academics do not use Foundation for a Smoke Free World research.
"Maybe the Vice Chancellors should meet and talk to their ethics committees about how this sort of thing might be dealt with in the future."
