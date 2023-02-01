The Examiner
Tobacco-giant funded pro-vaping research leads to calls for stronger ethic control in academia

By Isabel Bird
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 4:58am
It's 'academic nefariousness': pro-vape research raises ire

A Tasmanian advocacy group wants to see stricter ethical controls over pro-vaping research after a positive study into vaping funded by tobacco giant Philip Morris was cited by Australian researchers.

Isabel Bird

