Graeme McCulloch chasing fourth win in Tasmania's premier two-year-old race

By Greg Mansfield
February 2 2023 - 5:30pm
Gold Sovereign favourite Needs Sugar wins the Elwick Stakes 12 days ago. Rival trainer Graeme McCulloch rates her the horse to beat again.
Trainer Graeme McCulloch is chasing his fourth Gold Sovereign win with Encounter Sphere.
Queenborough Flyer heads the local entries for the Bow Mistress Stakes.

Three-time winning training Graeme McCulloch is hopeful of claiming a fourth Gold Sovereign Stakes at Mowbray on Sunday but concedes the favourite will be hard to beat.

