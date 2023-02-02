Hazards everywhere waiting for next accident

WHATEVER Infrastructure and Road Safety are doing now, it isn't working, so do something different.
Road usage is ever up, road conditions down. Fatalities up.
Driver leaves road in a curve hits tree, - fatality. Car and horse float leaves road and hits stump.
Greens Beach driver leaves road and hits ditch and trees, - fatality. Two crashes on brand new
section of Highway leading from Longford towards Launceston, - fatality. Driver crosses centre line of Bass Highway (child calls out - 'wrong side of the road'), - fatality. Just a few headlines I recall.
Hazard identified for cyclist Longford Bridges, no interest State Growth.
Mole Creek residents want a lower speed limit and enforcement, no interest Dept Infrastructure.
Roads collapse in floods, immediate response, apparently work can be done, sometimes.
What is sure, is that those stumps and trees and confusing highway centre-line markings with white lines with no divider and with ever-changing numbers of lanes, and the Longford bridge atrocious edge conditions (un-swept, unfinished verges - some very low cost to remedy) and the 100 km/h speed limit, and the high heavy vehicle traffic density, and the foggy hotspots (but no warning lights/dynamic speed limit signs), are all still out there waiting for the next event. Let's hope it isn't a fatality.
The main issue seems to be a determined unwillingness of government and its departments to
actually make changes to the road environment unless it is part of some major catastrophe/ major budget spending programme. There seems to be a people focus, ie policing, the least effective strategy if all those other road hazards remain, waiting for the next driver to get caught out.
Not sure that a "blanket" speed limit drop in these fatality cases would have prevented the accident or saved any lives.
Targeted speed limit changes (Mole Creek, Longford bridges, in fog, on narrow winding roads, gravel roads, ...) is another thing altogether, on this I can agree with Michael Ferguson.
M.Fyfe, Riverside
INSTEAD of going through a referendum to see if the First Nations Voice in Parliament will be accepted by the Australian community, a process that will cost many millions of dollars, there is another way to get First Nations voices in Federal and indeed State/Territory Parliaments.
The First Nations community could form a political party, get the required numbers to be recognised as a political party, and then nominate candidates in every Federal and State election.
Then, rather than having an advisory committee working with the Federal Government on indigenous issues, there would be First Nation politicians who could have more impact on indigenous issues than a committee. That would be real First Nation Voices in Parliament.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
MOULTING Lagoon on Tasmania's east coast is an official RAMSAR Site (a wetland of international importance) described on the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council website as 'a remarkable place and a large wetland of extraordinary beauty' and is 'an important site for many Tasmanian waterfowl and shorebirds at different times of the the year including, ducks, egrets plovers, grebes and cormorants'.
The Council's website also says Moulting Lagoon 'provides year round habitat and breeding sites for many Tasmanian waterfowl'; elsewhere it is said the Lagoon is 'an important resting and breeding ground and an important drought refuge for about 100 resident and migratory resident and migratory bird species' yet our state government ignores all this when it permits the annual slaughter of native waterbirds to continue at this significantly important and much treasured wetland.
Not only does our Government permit the senseless killing of native waterbirds it allows visual evidence of such cruel, barbaric and unnecessary slaughter to remain apparent throughout the year by permitting approximately 90 duck hides, some of which have been handed down through generations (nearly half of which are unlicensed), to remain constantly on display at Moulting Lagoon despite the fact they are only used for a few weeks annually; shame on them!
Jim Collier, Legana
FURTHER to Letters to the Editor (Jan 27 and 30), regarding agapanthus and other species invading the Tasmanian bush, I would like to add foxgloves (digitalis purpurea).
They grow along damp and shared areas such as the track to Liffey Falls, etc. and extend across to the west coast, growing along roadsides and railway lines, spreading thousands of seeds each summer.
I love foxgloves, but not out of control in our beautiful Tasmanian bush.
Stephanie Dean, Evandale
