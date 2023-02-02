The Examiner

Hazards everywhere waiting for next accident

Updated February 2 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scene of recent Rowella crash involving ute and horse float

WHATEVER Infrastructure and Road Safety are doing now, it isn't working, so do something different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.