Conrad Keeble and Steve Brien "The Jazz Guys" will delight listeners this month with a selection of music from the rich tradition of the 'Great American Songbook'.
Performing at the Earl Arts Centre next week, they'll be singing and playing tunes from Broadway to Hollywood to tin-can alley pieces.
The program features well known names like Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Gershwin and Cole Porter.
The two met after they both independently moved to Tasmania from the mainland a few years ago.
Keeble, a pianist, had come armed with the numbers of local musicians and through them he found Brien who sings and plays guitar.
They "just clicked" and found out that they both enjoyed the same style of jazz and that they had many mutual friends.
The name "Jazz Guys" came from a passing remark by their gig manager and it stuck.
Both have a long history as working performers with Brien spending a decade in the States and Keeble playing in a variety of showbands, and RnB, punk, and rock'n'roll groups.
Brien, who now teaches at NSW conservatorium, has an affinity for the history of the genre and will take the audience through the stories attached to each tune.
"All jazz musicians learn to play via the American songbook. It's part of a long tradition," said Brien. "We all become minor historians of the music. You become fond of the culture and history that really is American but has been exported to all parts of the world."
He says it's a history that's tied up with the invention of the radio, American dance crazes and the civil rights movement.
Both hope that audiences will come away from the evening entertained but also informed.
"The Jazz Guys" will be performing at 8pm, Thursday 9 Feb at the Earl Arts Centre.
For more information and tickets, visit the Theatre North website.
