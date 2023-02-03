The Examiner
Tamar Valley musicians The Jazz Guys to perform American classics

By Charmaine Manuel
February 4 2023 - 1:00am
The Jazz Guys - guitarist Steve Brien and pianist Conrad Keeble - will be performing classic tunes from the 'Great American Songbook' in Launceston next week. Picture by Paul Scambler

Conrad Keeble and Steve Brien "The Jazz Guys" will delight listeners this month with a selection of music from the rich tradition of the 'Great American Songbook'.

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

