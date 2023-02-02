The Tasmanian health care system will see 65 much needed graduate nurses come into the field in 2023.
Hospitals in the north will welcome 65 graduate nurses in the Transition to Practice program.
Tasmanian Health Service Nursing Director Education and Training Julia Bullock said the graduates had started work in community health, acute and district hospitals, primary health and mental health services across Northern Tasmania.
"The new nurses would be supported as they moved from an undergraduate student to employment as Registered Nurses within Hospitals North," she said.
Ms Bullock said around 95 per cent of those nurses who completed the program with Hospitals North seek ongoing employment.
There will also be an intake of graduates in April.
In 2022, northern Tasmanian nurses and midwives took industrial action over the difficulties in nursing which was making nurses were "leaving in droves".
They called for pay parity with mainland states and greater resources.
The transition program helps bring more nurses into the area in a supportive environment, some graduate nurses will do two six month rotations while others will spend 12 months in one site.
"Graduate nurses are an important part of the Hospitals North nursing team," Ms Bullock said.
Graduates receive clinical and professional support and develop competence and confidence as Registered and Enrolled Nurses throughout 28 clinical areas and locations across the North."
Ms Bullock said there was a "solid history" at Hospitals North with retaining graduations from the program.
"The majority going on to maintain permanent positions with us and continuing to support our community and their health care needs," she said. Ms Bullock said the January 2023 intake was on par with other years.
A lack of general practitioners in Tasmania has seen more pressure on hospitals and emergency departments as people struggle to access GPs.
The Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services, which compared health services of Australian states and territories, revealed Tasmania has just 112.2 general practitioners per 100,000 population, compared with a national average of 120.7 per 100,000 population.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.