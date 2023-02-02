The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Health care system in Northern Tasmania get 65 graduate nurses

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Cornish, Olivia Mitchell and Christey Birch, all from Launceston, who will be joining the Acute Medical Unit staff at the LGH and Jeramie Lambert, from Sydney, who will be starting work in the LGH ED. Picture supplied

The Tasmanian health care system will see 65 much needed graduate nurses come into the field in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.