A collaboration between Baroque group Van Diemen's Band, Ensemble Kaboul and Luke Plumb will bring a new listening experience to Tasmania.
The performance, 'Where everything is music' features music from Afghanistan, the Sephardic traditions, 17th century France, the work of composers like Hildegarde of Bingen and Erik Satie and original works by Luke Plumb.
"It's a really interesting thing to combine the two styles because we have a lot of traditions that are similar," said Julia Fredersdorff, artistic director of Van Diemen's Band.
The group, which focuses on 17th-18th century music, often draws on the lute which is also present in the Afghan tradition, Ms Fredersdorff said.
"There are a lot of threads from the Eastern world into Western music," she said.
Both traditions have an emphasis on improvisation and "work really well together," she said. Khaled Arman, from Ensemble Kaboul, agrees saying that the similarities emerge from Afghanistan's history as "a country of crossroads."
"Afghani music is very rich," he says. "There is no one Afghani music."
Arman plays an Afghan lute called the rubab and will be joined by percussionist Siar Hachemi, who plays the tabla, a set of drums from India.
The performance also features Luke Plumb on the mandolin.
But Ms Fredersdorff also said that while there are similarities, the juxtaposition and contrasts between the two styles also "works beautifully."
As with most Afghans, the return of the Taliban weighs on Arman who describes the current situation as a "horror."
He says that it's important to preserve Afghan music in times like these.
Arman chose the title of the performance from a poem by Rumi, a 13th century Persian poet, mystic and philosopher.
He says that in this poem, Rumi attacks the extremists of his time who destroyed musical instruments and culture.
Arman, who identifies with Rumi, finds significance in this parallel with present day Afghanistan.
Ms Fredersdorff is eager for Tasmanians to hear Ensemble Kaboul who are "extremely famous in their own genre."
"It's the sort of thing we don't get exposed to in Australia so it was also an opportunity to bring someone of that calibre to Tasmania," she said.
She hopes that audiences will be drawn in by "by something different, something to discover."
"[It's a] very atmospheric type of music. There's some toe-tapping tunes and then some which are more dreamy," she said. "I can't think of anyone who wouldn't like this music."
'Where everything is music' will be performed at the Princess Theatre at 2pm, February 19.
