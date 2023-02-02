Second-placed Perth have a chance to redeem themselves against top-ranked Longford on Saturday in TCL round 15.
Perth have won five matches in a row but the Tigers smashed the Demons when the pair met in round six.
Last time, the Demons struggled to make an impact with the ball as Longford raced to 94 before their first wicket.
Openers Josh Adams (80) and Fazal Nawab (48) inflicted the most pain while Matthew Lawrence (30) and Babar Khan (27*) also helped take the Tigers to 5-244.
Perth only managed 75 in reply with Khan (4-12) and Patrick Morehouse (4-21) bowling them over.
The Demons will be looking for a better all-round performance at Longford Sportsground.
Andrew Rigby, who made 59, and Jamie Rigby, who finished 38 not out last week in their win against the Diggers, are among their in-form batters.
The Tigers made lightwork of Western Tiers last, keeping them to 63 before mowing it down in 14 overs.
The Legana versus ACL clash at Legana is likely to be close given they're sitting sixth and seventh on the ladder.
The Durhams are coming off a tough loss to Evandale Panthers, falling 15 runs short of the 242 target.
Hayden Fenton (47) and Sarabjit Singh (65) batted well.
ACL, who lost to Hadspen in their last outing, are coming off a bye.
Third-placed Hadspen will be eager to bounce back against bottom side Western Tiers at home after falling to Trevallyn last weekend.
Sameera Viswaranga scored 53 off 75, Nick Price notched 47 and Justin Reeves collected 3-38 from eight overs.
The Panthers, who are fourth, will be up and about ahead of their battle with the Diggers at Hagley Recreation Park.
Knocking off the Durhams in round 14 was crucial to their finals hopes and they'll be hoping to consolidate their spot in the top four this weekend.
Coach Jonty Manktelow hit 98 while Jacob Walker and Rickie Wells picked up multiple pegs against Legana.
Trevallyn, who are fifth on the table and only four points behind the Panthers, have a bye.
