Cricket North leaders know how important round three is to their two-day finals chances.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said his third-placed Shamrocks were preparing for a crucial home game against Mowbray starting on Saturday.
"I had a look at the ladder after it was updated earlier this week and it's really tight, probably tighter than I ever thought it was going to be," he said.
"There's still a couple of teams that have their bye this year, I think it's just us and South that have had our bye - so we know where we're at in comparison to them.
"But in comparison to the other couple of teams that haven't (had a bye), it's a bit of an unknown still."
Murfet provided an update on the Shamrocks' potential changes for the match.
"The Greater Northern Raiders have a bye next week so we'll get Jono Chapman and Joe Griffin back in for day two which will be really nice," he said.
"And we've had a guy playing twos for us recently called Dan Forster.
"He has played for Riverside in the past and he's come back from Melbourne and he's having a hit for us and there's a chance he may come into the team.
"In the last two-day game in the second grade, he made scores of above 60 in both innings and all reports are he's a really solid batsman."
Top team Launceston, with two wins from two matches, are way ahead on the table with 49.5 points.
Riverside are second on 36.9, Westbury are third on 27, South Launceston are fourth on 26.3 and Mowbray are fifth on 23.7.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott knows it's a big month ahead for his outfit.
"We certainly need to win the last two games to be able to give it a bit of a shake," he said.
"This is the start of that four-week period for us so there's no better chance to start it than this Saturday."
Scott said his team had been in both of their games so far despite losing to Launceston and drawing with Riverside.
"We feel like two-day cricket is where our best cricket is generally played," he said.
"We're starting to build some momentum and consistency in our performance. So hopefully that can continue and we put another good one forward this week."
Scott shed light on the group's focus for this weekend at Ingamells Oval.
"Out at Westbury, it's really important to be consistent with the ball," he said.
"Quite often it can turn into a bit of a grind out there and we want out bowlers to be much the same as last week and trying to bowl long spills and dry them out.
"And vice versa with our batting, the focus is much the same as last week. We want partnerships and blokes batting for long periods."
Scott said Spencer Hayes, who also plays with the Raiders, would return to the Eagles' line-up with Sam Canny.
South Launceston, who lost their first two-dayer to Riverside, are coming off a bye and face Launceston at NTCA no. 1.
Captain Jeremy Jackson said he was also aware of the close finals race.
"They're all big ones for us from here, given how tight the ladder is," he said.
The Knights crashed to 62 in their first innings against the Blues so will be looking to get off to a good start.
"The game against Riverside, we unfortunately cost ourselves the game on day one on the first morning," Jackson said.
"From there on in, the boys battled pretty hard and played a reasonable game of cricket throughout the remainder of that match.
"We're looking forward to this week's game against Launnie, they've been the benchmark of the competition so far this year.
"We'll need to be at our best to match it with them but I'm backing our boys in to play a good game of cricket.
"If we're going to be serious about our season, when and if it comes to finals for us, then we're going to need to play some good cricket against a top side. It's a good test for us and we're excited for it."
Jackson said Tom Hawkins and Riley Donlon were unavailable due to school cricket.
Launceston coach Andy Gower wants his side to keep going the way they're going.
The Lions comfortably accounted for Westbury last week with Sam Elliston-Buckley scoring 96 from 117 balls.
"We just want to continue to play positive cricket with good intent and keep putting ourselves in a position to win games," Gower said.
The Lions are fine-tuning in the lead-up to the pointy end of the season.
"We'll have a lot of competition for spots come finals when the Raiders boys become available," Gower said.
"We've just got to keep working with the middle order to try and get them to score more runs so they can secure their spot.
"We've just talked about hitting extra bowls and doing extra training to get ourselves into a situation where we're playing really good, positive cricket.
"There's only two two-day games left for us before finals.
"It's imperative that our all our batters, and all our players to be honest with you, knuckle down and put their best foot forward in the coming weeks."
Jackson Miller is unavailable for week one.
Gower said the Lions would look to bring in their three Raiders players and Miller in week two.
