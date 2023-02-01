The largest recruit intake in the history of Tasmania Police was sworn in at the Police Academy in Rokeby on Tuesday, the induction described as a "milestone moment" by Commander Jason Elmer.
"Following an active recruitment process, 43 men and 37 women are ready to embark on the rigorous 31-week training course to become sworn officers with Tasmania Police," he said.
The latest recruits, aged from 18 to 50, will be split over two training campuses, with 60 based at the Rokeby Police Academy, and 20 in the Launceston Satellite Recruitment Course based at the UTAS Newnham Campus.
"Our new recruits bring with them a range of life experiences - six are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, four have policing experience from other jurisdictions, 15 have completed the Tasmania Police Career Development Program and six have previously worked in Tasmania Police's Radio Dispatch Services.
"Together all the have a common aim of serving and protecting the community," said Commander Elmer.
"On behalf of Tasmania Police, I welcome our new recruits and wish each of them well as they begin training with the aim of becoming a member of our policing service."
Tasmania Police continues to actively recruit for future recruit courses.
"I encourage anyone who has ever considered becoming a police officer to get in touch with our recruitment team today."
"If you want a solid, rewarding, and exciting career - Tasmania Police could be for you."
