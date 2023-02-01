The Examiner

Largest intake in Tas police history of 80 trainees sworn in

Updated February 1 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:12pm
New recruits in Tasmania's biggest ever intake line up outside the Rokeby Police Academy

The largest recruit intake in the history of Tasmania Police was sworn in at the Police Academy in Rokeby on Tuesday, the induction described as a "milestone moment" by Commander Jason Elmer.

Local News

