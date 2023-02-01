Horses may have been in such incredible distress that they could have been heard over the noise of the Spirit of Tasmania engines during a sailing overnight on January 28, 2018.
The revelation about the deaths of the 16 polo ponies has come at the 11th hour of a now five-year long animal welfare case that has been mired in delays as the ferry operator TT-Line made multiple legal appeals in multiple jurisdictions.
Mr Williams pleaded guilty in July to 17 breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, but as TT-Line pleaded not guilty to 29 breaches and took their case to hearing in August Mr Barns was awaiting Ms Topfer's verdict before making submissions on his client's behalf.
Ms Topfer found TT-Line guilty of the charges and was due to sentence on Wednesday, but at the outset she said that could not proceed to sentence because a "significant issue" had arisen out of Mr Barns's report.
She said the report contained expert opinion evidence from a veterinarian with 40-years experience including many European journeys accompanying "thousands" of horses on trips similar to a Bass Strait crossing on the Spirit of Tasmania.
The court heard the doctor opined that if the rear ramp of the horse float was not lowered during the crossing, the conditions inside would have become intolerable for the horses and their distress would have been loud and obvious to anyone nearby.
Ms Topfer said the report continued to say that TT-Line's policy of not allowing passengers on the vehicle deck to inspect their own animals meant it was the company's responsibility to ensure the horses' welfare.
She said the law entitled her to take the report as evidence on the case, and invited TT Line's lawyers to consider the report and make submissions in due course.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
