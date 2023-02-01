A police raid at a Nabowla property found cannabis which could have been worth up to $194,000 if sold in street deal amounts, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Detective-Sergeant Matthew Shea was giving evidence in the trial of Matthew Robert Smith, 39, who has pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a stolen .22 Norinco lever action firearm.
He said that the raid on June 16, 2020, recovered 11 kilograms of cannabis, three firearms and indications that there was a clandestine methylamphetamine (ice) laboratory.
Four ziplock bags of ice were also found. Mr Smith was not at the property at the time.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said Mr Smith denied that he ever intended to sell the cannabis.
"There is also a dispute about how the firearm came to be in his possession,'' she said.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said that Mr Smith had the onus of proving to the jury on the balance of probabilities that he was not going to sell the cannabis.
Detective-Sergeant Shea said that there would have been enough of the drug to last Mr Smith for eight years at his disclosed rate of use.
Ms Goss cross examined Detective-Constable Scott Templar about Mr Smith's interview with police.
"He said he was not living at the property but a person named Rac or Raccoon was," Ms Goss asked.
"Yes," he said.
"Did he give you a real name for Rac?," she asked.
"Yes he did," Constable Templar said.
"Did he say Rac was responsible for the cannabis and the methylamphetamine as well," Ms Goss asked.
"Yes," he said.
Constable Templar said police interviewed the named man, Stephen Hipworth, but laid no charge in relation to the Nabowla property.
"Were you aware that Stephen Hipworth has a history of drug manufacture and distribution?
she asked.
"Yes I was," he said.
"Mr Hipworth was charged in relation to a different address?," Ms Goss asked.
"Some time later," Constable Templar said.
"Mr Hipworth also has involvement with illegal firearms and home made firearms," Ms Goss asked.
"Correct," Constable Templar said.
He confirmed that Mr Hipworth's partner Georgina Burke had also been charged.
He agreed that Mr Smith had not been charged in relation to methylamphetamine (ice).
The court heard that one of the firearms was home made.
Constable Templar agreed with Mr Hills that people involved in the ice distribution industry were more likely to possess firearms than those involved in other illicit drugs.
The court heard that the loaded firearm found under a mattress was stolen in September 2019 from Beauty Point.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues on Thursday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
