Scientists will call for greater public awareness of the importance of preserving wetlands at World Wetlands Day celebrations at Tamar Wetlands Centre at North Riverside from Thursday to Saturday this week.
Dr Clare Hawkins said wetlands had been disappearing for decades and urged the community to reflect on the importance of wetlands in the Tamar Estuary.
This year's World Wetlands Day has the theme "Wetlands Restoration".
READ MORE: Wetlands alive with birdlife after floods
We could do so much more about thinking about, appreciating and enjoying our wetlands and to restore them," Dr Hawkins said.
She and Dr Jim Lovell will speak about "Call Trackers", a citizen science project which uses audio equipment to monitor animals that are nocturnal or elusive.
Their focus is on bats and bitterns which live in wetlands and are hard to find.
At the session, Drs Hawkins and Lovell will talk about how volunteers can get involved and hope that people will be inspired to sign up.
Local Aboriginal Artist Aunty Vicky West will be running a workshop on creating objects from kelp and river reed. West urged people to be aware of how they impact the natural environment.
Liberal MLC for Windermere, Nick Duigan, said the estuary was popular attraction for locals and tourists because of the available leisure activities.
"The World Wetlands Day events are a fantastic way for the Launceston community and visitors to learn about this pivotal asset," Mr Duigan said.
Organisers will put on a range of activities including a Family Fun Day with art and craft, bird watching, and water sampling.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.