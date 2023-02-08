Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 8 Car
Dream no more: enjoying your very own island can be a reality on Ram Island, one of Australia's treasures on Tasmania's East Coast. Refined rather than remote, Ram Island is in a class of its own.
Easily reached from the Tasmanian mainland by the Island's barge, a five-minute voyage transports you to some 26ha of natural beauty.
The residence has been designed and built to exacting standards using some of Tasmania's most desirable, durable timbers while stone tones, polished concrete and a contemporary Smeg fitted kitchen further confirm quality.
A main bedroom with walk-in-robe and ensuite is complimented by two further bedrooms, each with built-in robes, an impressive main bathroom and a separate study.
A flexible medial room and mud room add additional appeal to a floorplan kept constantly comfortable by the fan-driven heat transfer system, double glazing, effective insulation and an open fireplace.
Grab a seat on the 243m2 wrap around deck or enjoy the fire-pit and barbecue area while watching those unmissable sunsets.
A 250,000L water storage, 45kw solar power system and monitored 15KVA back-up generator reflect Ram Island's off grid independence.
A four-bay garage/machinery shed with its own studio and storage and an inventory of furniture and equipment, including a farm vehicle and tractor, make this unmissable.
