New federal figures released today revealed Tasmanians have the worst access to general practitioners of any state bar Western Australia.
The Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services, which compared health services of Australian states and territories, revealed Tasmania has just 112.2 general practitioners per 100,000 population, compared with a national average of 120.7 per 100,000 population.
Only patients in the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory and WA had less access to GPs than Tasmanians.
The figures have highlighted the crisis in the shortage of GPs in the state, where many Tasmanians, even in Hobart and Launceston, report difficulty in booking a GP appointment.
For Tasmanians in more remote areas, the situation is considerably worse.
Campbell Town's only GP clinic closed last month, forcing patients to either present at the Campbell Town Health and Community Service's emergency room, which has one doctor available, or travel nearly 50 kilometres to Longford.
Launceston GP and deputy chair of the Tasmanian branch of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Toby Gardner, said doctors are also scarce in Scottsdale, St Helens, and some places on the West Coast.
The state has 99 vacancies for GPs at present, but the true deficit could be as high as 150, according to Australian Medical Association Tasmania president, Dr John Saul.
"There may only be 99 vacancies, but I know clinics that would recruit two or three doctors if they could ... if 150 doctors suddenly dropped from the sky in Tasmania, we'd be able to find a home for them," Dr Saul said.
The state government last week began trialing a new employment model for GPs in training that Premier and Minister of Health, Jeremy Rockliff, said could help attract doctors to the state and ease the shortages.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to ensuring Tasmanians in rural and regional areas can access local GPs and the most appropriate health care for their needs, which is why we're investing $5 million to make sure we make the rural training pathway attractive, alongside a commitment of $8 million from the Australian Government," Mr Rockliff said.
The new Single Employer Model (SEM) will give GP and rural generalist trainees the choice of being employed by the Tasmanian Health Service for their training period, which should put them on a more equal footing in pay and benefits compared with doctors that choose to complete their training in hospitals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.