The Tasmanian branches of the Liberal and Labor parties disclosed just a fraction of their total receipts for the last federal election, according to figures released by the Australian Electoral Commission on Wednesday.
The Liberal Party's state branch took in $3.81 million dollars in contributions during 2021-2022, but only disclosed the origin of $629,168 of it, while the Labor Party's Tasmanian Division reported income of $1.1 million, but it revealed the source of just $113,000 of that, including $66,131 that came from the Australian Tax Office.
Under current federal laws, donations need to be disclosed only if they exceed the $14,500 threshold.
Independent member for Clark, Andrew Wilkie, said the figures highlighted the "urgent need for political donation reform".
"[They] paint a dire picture for Australia's democracy and further demonstrate that current political donation disclosure requirements are deeply flawed," Mr Wilkie said.
According to the AEC, the top donor to the Liberal Party state branch was Hobart-based lifts installation company Access Solutions, with a contribution of $33,666.
Other contributions came from timber industry lobby group the Australian Forest Products Association ($14,300) and PFD Foods Founder Richard Smith, who made separate contributions totaling $50,000 just prior to last year's federal election.
The Labor Party state branch disclosed just one donor - the Shop Distributive & Allied Employees Association. It contributed $15,000 each to the unsuccessful campaigns of Bass Labor candidate Ross Hart, and Braddon Labor candidate Christopher Lynch.
The Tasmanian Greens disclosed two donations over the $14,500 threshold - $50,000 from private equity group Dominet Digital Corporation, and $20,000 from Sydney-based Keep Them Honest, which backed several of the teal candidates in last year's federal poll.
Senator Jacqui Lambie backed calls for tougher disclosure laws.
"We need real-time donation disclosure, lower thresholds and aggregate donations," she said.
The state government introduced its Electoral Disclosure and Funding Bill last year, but it became stalled in the upper house, where it is likely to undergo heavy amendment when parliament resumes.
Asked why Labor only disclosed 10 per cent of its contributions, member for Elwick, Josh Willie, said the party was following the present donation laws.
"We are complying with the existing laws, but we are also saying those laws are not adequate and could be improved," he said.
"We have fought long and hard for a $1000 disclosure donations threshold - that is something that the Liberal Party has fought against."
