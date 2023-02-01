North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood has responded to serious and confronting allegations against Kangaroos midfielder and North Launceston product Tarryn Thomas revealed in the media on Tuesday night.
The Herald Sun revealed several women had spoken to the AFL with allegations of harassment and threatening and intimidating behaviour by Thomas.
It came after North Melbourne confirmed a fortnight ago the 22-year-old had been charged with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image and had been stopped by police while driving with a suspended licence during the Christmas break.
"We take any allegation of threats of violence against women extremely seriously. Respect of all people is fundamental to our club values," Hood wrote in a letter to members and supporters on Wednesday.
"The club was aware of formal allegations made against Tarryn during 2022 that were investigated by the AFL's Integrity Unit. Tarryn and the club co-operated fully with those investigations.
"The advice provided by the AFL following these incidents was that Tarryn should undertake training and education to deal with his behavioural issues.
"The club has since built a significant and multi-layered program which includes respectful relationships education, working with psychologists, mentoring, peer support and community outreach for Tarryn to complete so he can meet North Melbourne's values and community expectations.
"He has started work on this program and we'll continue to support Tarryn as he completes this work.
"Should any further investigation arise from new information passed on to the AFL or the police, the club and Tarryn will co-operate fully, as we did in the wake of those initial allegations.
"It's also important to acknowledge that Tarryn is still to face a matter before the courts and as such we won't be making any comment about that particular case.
"Subject to any further investigations, the club will await the outcome of the court proceedings before confirming our next course of action."
A hard-running midfielder-forward, Sydney-born Thomas grew up in Launceston and was a rising star at Prospect Hawks and later during North Launceston's domination of the Statewide League.
He was drafted by North Melbourne with pick eight in the 2018 national draft and had a breakout AFL season in 2019, making his debut in round two, becoming a Rising Star nominee and going on to play 20 games.
He has made 57 AFL appearances, kicking 45 goals.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
