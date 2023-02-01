The Examiner
North Melbourne president responds to Tarryn Thomas allegations

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Tarryn Thomas in action for North Melbourne against Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium in 2021. Picture file

North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood has responded to serious and confronting allegations against Kangaroos midfielder and North Launceston product Tarryn Thomas revealed in the media on Tuesday night.

