Snapshots of the wonders of the universe have been framed and hung up, and is on full display at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
The museum's latest exhibition features the Southern Sky Astrophotography and explores a series of "awe-inspiring" astrophotography.
Launceston Planetarium astronomer Chris Arkless said the images provided wonderful insight into the mystery of the universe.
"The clear night sky is always a rewarding view," Mr Arkless said.
"Those with patience can see a lot just with their eyes from the backyard.
"Binoculars or a telescope can reveal the spectacular grandeur of the universe in which we live, but it takes a camera to reveal it in all its glory."
He said the exhibition displayed "marvelous images" taken with a range of equipment, from expensive cameras mounted on large telescopes, to smartphone photos.
"Our eyes are not good at picking up colour at low light levels. A camera on a long exposure can reveal wonders," he said.
The exhibition has been drawn from the David Malin Astrophotography Awards' top entries in 2022, which is an award held annually by the Central West Astronomical Society.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it was brilliant to welcome a diverse range of astrophotography.
"It's great to welcome this exhibition to Northern Tasmania and I encourage astronomy-lovers of all ages to make the most of this while on display exclusively at QVMAG," Cr Gibson said.
The Southern Sky Astrophotography: 2022 David Malin Awards are on display at QVMAG at Inveresk from February 1 to April 30.
Entry is free.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
