Devonport jockey Tommy Doyle was the ''king'' of King Island after winning the much-hyped Miners Rest Cup and now gets the chance to bring up another career highlight on the Tasmanian mainland.
Doyle, 24, will be chasing his biggest win since relocating from Queensland when he rides Johnnie Pinch in the $150,000 Gold Sovereign Stakes at Mowbray on Sunday.
The John Keys-trained gelding will be one of 12 runners in an all-local field for the state's premier two-year-old race.
Doyle rode Johnnie Pinch at his first start when the son of National Defense finished a close second to another Gold Sovereign runner, The Spirit Of Zero, at Mowbray a fortnight ago.
It was a run with plenty of merit, as Johnnie Pinch raced outside the leader, odds-on favourite La Virago, and served it up to that filly from the 500m.
The leaders both battled on strongly but couldn't hold out the winner who had enjoyed a nice trail.
Doyle isn't getting carried away with his chances of beating a stronger field on Sunday but said he couldn't fault Johnnie Pinch's debut effort.
"You can't expect too much from a two-year-old having his first start," he said.
"The race experience will definitely be on his side this week.
"The draw (barrier 8) might be a bit awkward but you always need a bit of luck."
A feature win over the summer carnival would be a fitting reward for Doyle's perseverance after he suffered a serious injury on Launceston Cup day last year.
His pelvis was fractured in three places when an unraced filly reared up behind the barriers and fell, landing on top of him then rolling on him.
Although the consequences could have been far worse, he was still sidelined for just over four months.
Johnnie Pinch will prove a shrewd investment for Keys and his co-owners if he can pick up the $90,000 winner's check as he cost only $14,000 at the 2022 Tasmanian sale.
He is from the first southern hemisphere crop of a stallion who was a group 1 winner in France at two.
Sunday's other feature race, the $50,000 Sydeston Cup, has a capacity field.
The winner is exempt from any Launceston Cup ballot.
Last year's Devonport Cup winner and Hobart Cup placegetter White Hawk is topweight with 59kg ahead of Darwin Cup placegetter Vallabar on 55.5kg and St Leger winner So Astounding on 54.5kg.
Northern Tasmania will have two race meetings on Sunday with a harness program at Carrick running in tandem with Mowbray gallops.
The nine-race harness card will start at 2.20pm and finish at 6.54pm with all nine races scheduled for Sky 2 coverage.
Feature event is the $14,000 Meander Valley Cup where Rockandahardplace, Kuzma and Buster William share the back mark of 20m.
No Nukes Skipper will back up from an impressive New Norfolk Cup win on the grass at Elwick last Sunday and has drawn barrier 2.
Drawn next to him in barrier 3 is former Kiwi gelding Lynryd Skynryd who comes forward 20m on a unplaced run in the New Norfolk Cup when second favourite.
The winner of four of his nine Tasmanian starts galloped out at his first attempt in a stand before being inconvenienced and losing ground when the favourite Miss Papenhuyzen broke turning out of the home straight.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.