Reform to stop law being used as a 'weapon' in family disputes

Major proposed changes to the family law system will seek to stop the law being "used as a weapon" in disputes over children and bring greater safety to families, according to Tasmanian legal advocates.
Children and their best interests are at the heart of family law reforms that are designed to simplify proceedings and better address domestic violence and abuse concerns.
A draft bill released this week seeks, among other things, to be more responsive to family violence, child abuse and neglect, reduce complexity and confusion with the law and give greater weight to the views of children.
A consultation paper states that the draft wants to improve the family law system to make it "accessible, safer, simpler to use, and delivers justice and fairness to all Australian families", and ensure the best interests of children are "prioritised and placed at the centre of the system".
Women's Legal Service Tasmania principal solicitor Elise Whitmore said one of the major reforms was removal of the presumption of equal shared parental responsibility.
Under current law, the onus is often on victim survivors to rebut the presumption and provide evidence to the court of why equal shared care is not in the best interests of the child.
Ms Whitmore said the presumption currently allows perpetrators of family violence to continue their abuse of women long after separation has occurred.
"It is almost used as a weapon sometimes, to force an equal time arrangement, where that is clearly not in the best interests of the child," Ms Whitmore said.
"I hope the removal of the presumption will make it easier for victim survivors to obtain sole responsibility and lessen the involvement that she will have to have with the perpetrator moving into the future," she said.
"The reform might go some way to redistribute power back to a family violence victim where she has none."
Under the changes parents will also not need to automatically consult on decisions like medical care and education, giving that sole responsibility to the person who has day to day care, and removing the ability for perpetrators to obstruct medical care.
Tasmanian Legal Aid (TLA) acting director Kristen Wylie said it was currently working with all legal aid commissions across Australia to consider the draft Family Law Amendment Bill 2024.
She said they were particularly focused on looking at the implications for some of Tasmania's most vulnerable.
"TLA weclomes the intent of the reforms to the Family Law Act that further places the children's voice at the centre of the decision making and that makes it easier for all parents to understand the family law system," Ms Wylie said.
"We strongly welcome reforms that seek to prevent family violence being further perpetrated through the use of the Family Court system."
She said this included a proposed amendment that independent childrens lawyers meet with children, which was consistent with guidelines already released by TLA.
The consultation paper states that for the majority of parents who settle out of court, the changes will help informed decision making and "ensure out of court settlements place the best interests of the child at the forefront" and are not influenced by "misunderstandings" about parent responsibilities.
It said the consequences of non-compliance with parenting orders will also be clearer and more straightforward.
Consultation closes on February 27.
