Efforts have been renewed to turn a confusing speed bump into a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Bridport's Main Street and Henry Street.
Calls for action on the long standing issue was reignited by Dorset deputy mayor Dale Jessup at the council's January meeting.
It was agreed the council would write to the Transport Commissioner once again urging for the spot to be turned into a pedestrian crossing.
"There's probably been a fair bit of confusion for who's supposed to give way," Dorset mayor Greg Howard said.
There is a sign at the intersection requesting pedestrians give way, however Cr Howard said not everyone took that into account.
"It's always been a problem," he said.
He said the issue was particularly problematic for visitors to the town, with most locals understanding the rules in place.
"There's been so many near misses," Cr Howard said.
"While near misses in the pyramid of risk is fairly low, the number will eventually translate into an accident."
Previously, the Transport Commissioner has visited the site during a busy summer day, however Cr Howard said the decision had been made not to convert it into a pedestrian crossing.
If the path to turn the speed hump into a crossing was thwarted again, the council would have another option it could go to the the Department of State Growth with.
Cr Howard said they could move to reduce the risk of danger at the junction by changing the speed limit from 50 kilometres.
Cr Howard said the council could propose to the Transport Commissioner to lower the stretch of road to 40 kilometres, however he was unsure whether it would get approval.
"It tends to be holiday makers who make the confusion," Cr Howard said.
"The first time holiday makers look at the hump and see lines they think it's a crossing."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.