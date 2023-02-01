The Examiner
Tate Frost wins opening-night race at Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:50pm
Speedway driver Tate Frost with parents Anthony and Deb. Picture by Sean McKenna

Claiming your maiden race win at Australia's biggest speedway event is something to dream of and Tate Frost ticked that box on Friday night.

