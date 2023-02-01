Claiming your maiden race win at Australia's biggest speedway event is something to dream of and Tate Frost ticked that box on Friday night.
Taking part in the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in Warrnambool, the 21-year-old Northern Tasmanian took the honours on night one of the three-night event.
"Every day after it, it's sunk in more and more - as every day passes, you appreciate how big of a race it was to win," Frost said.
"The best of Australia and America come to this race, so you get guys that do it for a living, so it's great to beat them and it's a big confidence booster that you can win against that level of competition."
Starting from fourth, the former Hagley Farm Primary School and St Patrick's College student battled with reigning champion Lachlan McHugh for most of the race, holding the Queenslander off despite several restarts.
He was overwhelmed with plenty of emotions as he crossed the line.
"I was really pumped going across the line, I couldn't really believe I got my first win at the Classic but you wouldn't want to win anywhere else for the first one, so it was good to get that one done," Frost said.
"When I got out of the car, it still hadn't clicked, I'd say ... it took a couple of days to sink in."
Frost also had some success on the closing day of the event, winning the gold scramble to start from pole position in the $50,000 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
He finished the A-Main race in sixth after "messing up" the start, with fellow Northern Tasmanian Jock Goodyer crossing the line in fourth as Victoria's Brock Hallett won the 40-lap race by passing American Sheldon Haudenschild on the final lap.
"We're still happy with that result, we had good pace towards the end, we picked a pretty hard set of tires so it took a while for the car to get some speed," Frost said.
"But we're happy with the package we've got now so we're just trying to look forward to the Australian title in Perth next week."
Frost has been living in Warrnambool for the past month and will spend February there as well, enjoying a glimpse into what life may be like as a full-time racer.
His parents Anthony and Deb were able to witness his win, which was special considering Frost followed his father into the sport.
"They were nearly more excited than me," Frost said.
"Especially when I started off pole on Sunday night, Dad was white as a ghost, he was way more nervous than me so it's lucky that he wasn't driving."
Anthony raced sprintcars for almost a decade, with Tate becoming one of his biggest fans on the sidelines before eventually stepping into an asphalt go-kart.
After five years of that, he transitioned into sprintcars as his dad finished up and the rest, they say, is history.
"I was the right age so I jumped in when I was 16 and four years later, I'm still going around," Frost said.
"To be able to win races now, when you look back on what you've achieved, it's pretty amazing."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
