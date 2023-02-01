The Examiner

A Tassie team gaining the 19th licence would make AFL roster fairer

February 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fairer AFL roster coming with Tas team

THE AFL roster draw should become a lot fairer in around six years' time with Tassie likely gaining the 19th licence. Every side playing each other once, alleviating the bye round, with an extended finals series also on the cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.