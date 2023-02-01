Fairer AFL roster coming with Tas team

THE AFL roster draw should become a lot fairer in around six years' time with Tassie likely gaining the 19th licence. Every side playing each other once, alleviating the bye round, with an extended finals series also on the cards.
Rob Booth, Riverside
I HAVE been driving about the state over the last few weeks and have noticed that some of the road markings are in a very poor condition, particularly in Hobart and Launceston.
In some places they are almost nonexistent.
With road deaths running at such a high level surely even the maintenance of these markings may assist in the reduction of crashes and deaths.
Mike Oakley, Newstead
SINCE 2010, I've had three heart attacks then five bypasses - hit the wall stuff. Then later on I had two strokes. In 2016 I had a heart monitor put in. Then to top it off I had a third stroke . I've just about lived in drama with John L Grove and the LGH teaching me how to walk, twice, keep my pepper up and retain my sense of humour.
In recent times, with all the gory news, I'd like to share my "thanks" for keeping me going and how a young nurse, Ana Arias, all the way from Argentina, has, alongside neuro-psych, Emma, and physio, Emily, kept me vigilant.
I walk a bit funny now and have found these ladies to be what the world needs - a little bit of care and attention. I've left hospital in the last ten weeks in tears as I try to formulate a new strategy on life - and it's hard. Not just on me but those around me.
You know how lucky I am? I get these magnificent ladies focusing my mind on how life must be in the hard lane! HARD stands for honesty - appropriate - respectful - and direct
Strokes are no fun, so I say to all of you, get your heart checked now and don't think the LGH staff don't care - about disability - just act before your brain shuts down. Self help is the start then move onto breathing exercises or mindfulness and a healthier diet.
Rod Stone, Greens Beach
AUSTRALIANS should celebrate the date all the states joined together to become one country - Federation - on the first of January 1901. Before that there was no Australia as we know it.
S. Langerak, Hadspen
With all the negativity around, it is good to promote and recognise a good news story. Weeds cost the Tasmanian economy millions of dollars a year. One of the more serious weeds is ragwort, a toxic, tall yellow flowering plant you see in January around most parts of the state, except in the three municipal areas of George Town, Launceston and West Tamar. Why you ask?
Tamar NRM (natural resource management), a community group supported by the three mentioned councils, and the community, have for the last 20 odd years organised the annual "ragwort raids", where education material has been delivered and 350 km of roadside verge are hand pulled annually by volunteers to eliminate this weed from the landscape.
Twenty years ago a 10-tonne truck would be filled with ragwort, now all that is pulled are less than 10 bags of this weed, a landscape nearly devoid of ragwort.
Well done and thank you to Tamar NRM and the volunteers, for not just talking, or endlessly planning, but for getting on and doing, delivering public benefit, thank you.
Ian Sauer, Pipers Brook
The revelation the Rowella car crashing into a roadside tree stump in the wee hours of the morning killing four pacing horses and putting young occupants in hospitals as far away as Hobart and Melbourne of the part played by modern technology in the form of a phone or wrist watch alerting emergency services deserves to make front page news all over Australia.
That those critically injured youngsters were descended upon by emergency medical intervention from far away because a hand held device picked up a sudden unexplained anomaly in the vehicle speed and no response to inquiring signals after a short period is simply stranger than science fiction could ever be.
Chatbots creating students' work and now this coupled with Elon Musk, a few years ago, creating artificial intelligence "life" forms which eventually communicated in their own language, ignoring Musk's men and women scientists before being shut down, makes anything possible in the future.
And in a local surprise, a fellow motorist in Launceston told me recently he was pulled over in town by traffic police because they determined he was not the car's registered owner whilst they were following him.
He swears it is Gospel true and he has not had a drink in more than 35 years although I think he was entitled to at least one after this spooky incident.
Facial recognition from behind? No - I don't buy it, all of the above not withstanding.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
