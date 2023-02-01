Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David and Paddy Dooley have had their strong seasons rewarded, named in the BBL12 team of the tournament.
Voted on by the eight coaches, both David and Dooley received five votes as Matt Short, Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie and Sean Abbott were the unanimous inclusions.
Suiting up for his third season in purple, David smacked 354 runs at an average of 39.33 and strike-rate of 160.9, hitting his highest BBL score of 76* against Sydney Thunder.
David, who has another year on his contract as a Hurricane, has played 43 matches for the franchise and scored 851 runs.
Left-arm spinner Dooley took the competition by storm this season with his unique bowling action and celebrations but let his results do the talking, taking 19 wickets at an average of 12.78 across his 10 matches.
Having joined the Hurricanes after playing a match for the Brisbane Heat in BBL11 as a COVID replacement player, Dooley shocked himself with his results.
"I've definitely exceeded what I expected I'd be doing," he said before last week's match in Launceston.
"I definitely just went in thinking if I can not get smashed for most games - if I can go in and go for under a run a ball as many games as possible, I'd be pretty happy with it.
"I think in some games, I've been a bit lucky and in other games I've been a bit unlucky and that's just the nature of T20 cricket."
Dooley's impressive performances earned him another contract, re-signing with the Hurricanes for two more seasons last week.
He joins David, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL13.
Team: Matt Short, Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Tom Rogers, Paddy Dooley, Chris Lynn (12th man)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
