The fact that the government is intent on changing the Constitution to put it in place is ringing alarm bells around the country as to what the real agenda may be. Constitutional change is not necessary for "an independent advisory body". Such a group can easily be set up by legislation and be highly effective, if the government wants it to be. Instead the proposal is driving a wedge into the indigenous community, splitting groups of former allies, and creating bizarre alliances between people who would not normally speak to each other.

