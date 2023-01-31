The Examiner

"Voice" lessons for Albo in Dove Lake opening

Updated January 31 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:50pm
Welcome to country ceremony at the Dove Lake shelter opening. Picture Phillip Biggs

This week's opening of the Dove Lake viewing shelter in Tasmania's highlands is a template of how the much-vaunted "Voice" COULD function, and how a project that will benefit thousands of locals and tourists can be achieved with the blessing of the indigenous. Initially the Palawa had their doubts about the project when it was announced several years ago, particulalry its potential impact on the environment. But through consultation on minimising the impact of the shelter and the tourists using it, and incorporating designs based on aboriginal structures, the indigenous backed it and were enthusiastic participants at the opening.

