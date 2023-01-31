This week's opening of the Dove Lake viewing shelter in Tasmania's highlands is a template of how the much-vaunted "Voice" COULD function, and how a project that will benefit thousands of locals and tourists can be achieved with the blessing of the indigenous. Initially the Palawa had their doubts about the project when it was announced several years ago, particulalry its potential impact on the environment. But through consultation on minimising the impact of the shelter and the tourists using it, and incorporating designs based on aboriginal structures, the indigenous backed it and were enthusiastic participants at the opening.
It was an excellent example of how the proposed "Voice" could overcome competing interests potentially harmful to, or unwanted by, the indigenous and working towards an agreed outcome.
With the "Voice", all the Australian public is getting is posturing, empty words, plenty of hand wringing and deepening divisions across the country's communities. The portents are not good. It might help if the federal Labor Government which is leading the charge to establish the "Voice" would explain a little bit more about what is "Voice" is, and what role the government expects from the "Voice". No sensible person believes it will be merely "... an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations people ..."
The fact that the government is intent on changing the Constitution to put it in place is ringing alarm bells around the country as to what the real agenda may be. Constitutional change is not necessary for "an independent advisory body". Such a group can easily be set up by legislation and be highly effective, if the government wants it to be. Instead the proposal is driving a wedge into the indigenous community, splitting groups of former allies, and creating bizarre alliances between people who would not normally speak to each other.
Things can only get worse when the government's true intent starts to emerge when it introduces its Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022 in March. This is designed to align a referendum vote with disclosure rules of a general election, which is fine. But it will also excuse the government from providing its customary information to voters on cases "for" and "against" the referendum proposal, instead providing funds for "educational initiatives", ie a propaganda campaign.
The Examiner appreciates that 235 years of history and ongoing issues between the indigenous and the dominant multi-racial non-indigenous population means there can never be complete agreement on everything. But when the two "sides" sit down to work out something that benefits the whole population, then these are very precious times.
The Dove Lake shelter in Tasmania is a magnificent tourist asset, but it's also a powerful acknowledgement to the indigenous. Leader Dave Mangenner Gough commented at the opening said, "We do need to ensure we take very careful steps to protect this place so many, many thousands of Tasmanians, Australians and people from across the world can love this place and cherish it as much I know we all do here." Albo can learn a lesson from this.
