There's one Tassie memory that stands out for Collingwood netball star Kelsey Browne.
It was last season when the Pies beat Queensland Firebirds 71-67 in a Super Netball clash at Derwent Entertainment Centre.
"We were challenged by the Firebirds and the crowd got us over the line," she said.
"They came back, I think there was about a 10-goal turnaround in the third quarter and the game was really tight.
"And without our Tassie fans, who were massively behind us, we wouldn't have come away with the win.
"The win was so important in setting us up for a finals berth at the end of the season."
The Magpies, who are back on the Apple Isle, will play two pre-season games against Queensland Firebirds on Thursday and Friday at the Silverdome.
Browne is hoping to get a strong crowd to Thursday's game at 7pm while Friday's practice at 12pm will be closed to the public.
The speedy wing attack/centre is no stranger to crossing the Bass Strait having been with the Magpies since 2019.
Browne, who is passionate about helping develop the next generation of players, is also looking forward to the Magpies' clinic this week.
The 31-year-old hails from one of Australia's best sporting families.
Her sister Madi was a dual Liz Ellis Diamond award winner - Australian netball's highest honour - while her dad Mark played 87 football games for Geelong in the mid-1970s.
"It's one of my most cherished things, having such a sporty and competitive family and I definitely credit my big sister, my dad and my mum as well for giving me the traits that it takes to be a really good professional athlete," she said.
"Because there was no shortage of competitiveness or striving to be better or looking at ways you can improve yourself, not just as an athlete but as a human being.
"I'm very lucky to have had the family I've had, dad was apparently an amazing player. I love hearing his stories."
Browne has been grateful for her older sister's support across the years.
"Having her to go to when I need advice or to talk about things that are annoying me during the season - it's nice to have someone who has shared experiences and understanding," she said.
"I'm very lucky to have the people I have around me and definitely think it's made me the athlete I am."
Browne is thrilled to be showcasing Super Netball again this week which she feels is the best league in the world.
She brings great perspective having represented the Australian Diamonds in both the 2018 Quad Series and Constellation Cup.
She was also a dual premiership player with the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Super Netball.
"We've got some of the best international players from the Diamonds to South Africa," she said.
"Obviously, the Jamaicans coming in, we've got two of them in our team.
"They provide such an incredible spark and different outlook on the game. I think introducing (the Jamaicans) into our game has been exciting.
"I also think the talent we've got in Australia is second to none at the moment.
"You can see that on the international stage with the Diamonds. Any tournament they're going to, they're really putting the foot down and they're walking away with a lot of wins."
Browne said she wanted to keep providing leadership on the attacking end this season.
"My focus this year is how can I make the person next to me better," she said.
"I've been working on that with my communication and feedback. And the girls around me are amazing. So I learn off them as much as hopefully they're learning off me. But it is more about the team this year. And just trying to bring people along with me if I'm working on something myself as well."
Browne said the team was tracking well after being knocked out in a semi-final against the Giants last year.
"Internally, as always there's a great confidence around what we're putting together and the trainings we're having," she said.
"There's this really competitive nature within the group at the moment which only excels the team forward towards the brand we want to play in 2023.
"But you never know until you can see other teams. There are some teams that have recruited well and there are teams that have remained as a solid 10 and have had no changes. Consistency around the list is really important as well."
Away from the court, Browne has been exploring Tasmania across the past four years.
"We went to Freycinet for a pre-season camp one year and that was exquisite," she said.
"I absolutely love Tassie and the vastness of those areas. I always talk about the air quality in Tassie, there's something about it, I think it's better.
"And you walk off the plane and you just feel fresh. Tassie is such a beautiful place."
