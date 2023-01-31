Tasmanian property values declining, relief for homebuyers in Hobart

Launceston housing values are falling in line with the national average, while a record drop in Hobart could spell relief for homebuyers in the South.
New CoreLogic figures show housing values in Launceston and North-East fell 1.2 per cent in January amid a 1 per cent decline nationwide.
The region's median house value is $545,000.
Meanwhile, a 10.8 per cent decline in nine months marks Hobart's biggest downturn on record.
The rapid decline tops the 8.1 per cent fall seen over a 27-month period between 2010 and 2012, but follows a growth cycle of 37.7 per cent.
"In the past five years we've seen Hobart leading all the capital cities with the largest level of growth ... 31.1 per cent in five years," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"Even over 10 years at 83 per cent - there's no other capital city that's recorded such a significant rise in housing values.
"It puts the affordability aspect of the market into context that arguably households could be a bit more sensitive to higher interest rates."
Mr Lawless has good news for those looking to enter the Hobart property market - further price drops are likely on the way.
Hobart is a rare exception to a trend of fewer listing numbers across the nation.
Listing numbers have risen by 89 per cent in a year, jumping to 1287 from a particularly low base of about 682 this time last year.
Mr Lawless said about 3000 properties were for sale in Hobart this time a decade ago.
"We've been through this really long period where available stock in Hobart has held really low and it seems to be starting to normalise," he said.
"What that means for buyers is there's more choice than there used to be, homes taking a little bit longer to sell and vendors are having to discount prices a little bit more as well.
"For buyers, a rise in stock levels is quite welcome after such a long period of extremely small availability and not much choice."
Hobart housing values dropped 5.5 per cent in the quarter, the biggest decline of any capital city.
Launceston and North-East properties are down 2.6 per cent on the quarter and 2.5 per cent on the year, while values in the West and North-West are down about half a per cent in the month and quarter, but up 3.1 per cent on the year.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
