The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Phone crash alert helping to save lives

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Software developer Paris Buttfield-Addison.

This week's car crash that killed four horses was the second incident in as many weeks to feature life-saving help from a robotic saviour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.