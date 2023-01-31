This week's car crash that killed four horses was the second incident in as many weeks to feature life-saving help from a robotic saviour.
Police arrived on the scene on the Batman Highway just minutes after the crash, alerted by one of the passenger's phones. Similarly on January 6, a phone automatically alerted emergency services after its 18 year-old owner crashed at Allens Rivulet.
In both cases, all human passengers survived as police were summoned within minutes by an automated feature that can detect when a crash has occurred.
These new phone and car features will become more and more prevalent as more devices include crash alert features, but are presently only included with the most up-to-date Iphones and Pixel Phones, said software developer Paris Buttfield-Addison.
Police, for the most part, see the technology as a benefit.
"Anything that can assist someone in danger and can alert someone who is in a position to help people ... that's clearly of benefit," said Tasmania Police road safety coordinator, Inspector Gary Williams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.