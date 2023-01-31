Critics of the proposed Hobart stadium should focus less on the recent cost-benefit analysis that revealed a deficit, and more on the stadium's wider impact on the state economy, Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania CEO, Luke Martin, said.
Speaking after it was confirmed that AFL chief executive, Gillon McLachlan will return to the state on February 23, and as Hawthorn committed to play games at York Park until 2025, Mr Martin said the reality was that the value of stadium projects was measured by the economic return they generate for the wider economy rather than the value they generate for themselves.
"The critics of the Hobart stadium are looking for any angle they can and playing any card they can to diminish its value," he said.
"From our perspective, there's upwards of $100 million of visitor spending every year from the stadium's business case from the events that have been earmarked."
The cost-benefit analysis by consulting firm MI Global Partners revealed earlier in the month that the proposed stadium would generate -$306 million in value over its expected lifespan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.