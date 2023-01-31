Some Northern families will have one less stress when their children return to school.
For a third year, donations of goods such as lunch boxes, water bottles and stationary are being collected to gift to students.
Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne is heading up the back to school drive in partnership with northern Neighbourhood Houses.
"It started when I was working with families who were asking if there was somewhere to get school supplies," Ms O'Byrne said.
"We normally do packs for around 200 kids."
While stationary is supplied at some schools, Ms O'Byrne said there was still the opportunity to help families.
"Getting back to school is really dear," she said.
Paying for uniforms, cost of extra-circulars such as sport, she said were just some of the hidden costs parents faced at this time of the year.
"We work with the Neighbourhood Houses to pull a list together and match up what we have with what's needed as much as possible," Ms O'Byrne said.
"Lots of families are just delighted [when they receive the school packs], and because you can register for it, they know they can focus on other bills."
Donations have flowed from individuals to businesses, and Ms O'Byrne said even a single packet of pencils made a difference.
"It's really well supported by the community," she said.
"People like it because it's tangible. People can't always see where things go to when donating because it's usually money, but seeing where it goes to makes it easier."
Ms O'Byrne said good quality second hand goods would be donated to after school care programs in the region.
Donations can be dropped off at Ms O'Byrne's office, can be organised to be picked up through her social media channels or calling the office. She also said a number had been donated through online deliveries.
"It's nice to start the year with new things," she said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
