Tasmania has the highest recidivism rate of any state, and the government needs to do more to help released prisoners reintegrate, according to a leading criminologist with the University of Tasmania.
UTAS senior lecturer in criminology Dr Vicky Nagy blamed the state's high rate of prisoners re-offending on conditions in the prison system and a lack of support for ex-prisoners.
"Programs to help reintegration are very poorly funded in Tasmania," she said.
"The lack of support in securing housing, or employment, or treatment options for when someone is released means that it is more likely that they reoffend."
Over 51 per cent of released prisoners in Tasmania end up back in prison within two years, compared to a national average of 42.7 per cent, according to figures released this week by the federal Productivity Commission.
But Attorney-General and Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, Elise Archer, said those figures relate to prisoners released in 2019-2020, and don't reflect recent improvements in the system.
"There has been an increased focus on rehabilitation in Tasmania," Ms Archer said.
"Our Government is committed to improving rehabilitation and reintegration programs and services to support inmates to address their offending behaviour before they return to the community."
But Ms Nagy said more community-based solutions were needed.
READ MORE: Man dies following Youngtown crash
"The majority of funding is going to the prison system ... rather than to community-based options such as Community Corrections or [drug courts]," she said.
"There is also no alcohol court in Tasmania that could help people's alcohol addiction issues and divert them from the prison system. Treatment options within the prison are very limited."
Ms Nagy said other possible measures included more public housing for returning prisoners and safe injecting rooms.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.