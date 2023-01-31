Council votes down airport rates motion

A controversial motion was voted on at Northern Midlands council's first ordinary meeting of the new year in Longford last night.
According to several council representatives - including the mayor and general manager - when the federal government leased Launceston Airport to the private sector in 90s, it was made a requirement for airport lessees to pay council rates equivalent, which they would otherwise have to pay if the airport site was not on Commonwealth land - which is usually not subject to council rates or state land tax under the Constitution.
Those rates have allegedly not been paid, prompting the council to engage in six-year legal battle with the airport in an attempt to recover an estimated $2 million they believe they are owed.
However, after two unsuccessful court appearances, councillor Andrew Mccullough put forward a motion to discontinue all litigation against Launceston Airport's owners.
He said claimed the dispute had cost the municipality's ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and hoped his motion would put an end to any further spending.
However, Cr Mccullough's motion was met with stiff opposition, most notably from fellow councillor Dick Adams.
Cr Adams said the airport - one of the biggest landholders in the area - was not being fair to the citizens of Tasmania.
"This Corporation owns Melbourne and Launceston airports and has a revenue base of $1.04 billion, yet seeks to have an unfair advantage over the small and medium businesses that compete on the industrial estate surrounding the airport," he said.
"APAC is a private company, they lease Commonwealth land; this does not give them the right to demand a subsidized rate from the Council on whose jurisdiction they are located ... no other businesses receive a subsidy in this area unless they are a charity."
READ MORE: Man dies following Youngtown crash
Cr Adams said that buildings owned by the Commonwealth in the city paid their appropriate rates, adding that commercial activities undertaken on Commonwealth land were rateable in accordance with the national competition policy and in line with the terms of the leases.
A similar sentiment appeared to be the majority of councillors present at the meeting as Cr Mccullough's motion was only supported by Councillor Mathew Brooks.
After in-depth discussion, the motion was eventually voted down, a result Cr Mccullough said he was very disappointed in, adding that he would continue to search for effective ways to solve the issue at hand.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.