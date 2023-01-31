Launceston's young people were given a chance to share their thoughts and opinions for the future of the city at the Future Youth Symposium on Tuesday.
Held by the City of Launceston, nearly a dozen groups representing young people across streams of mental health, social groups and more were present throughout the day at Town Hall.
City of Launceston youth development officer Stephanie Armour said the symposium offered Launceston's young people a taste for different youth organisations and what they offered around the city.
"Hopefully it gives young people a space to recognise a friendly face and know the city of Launceston is here to connect and hear what you have to say," Ms Armour said.
"Throughout the day we will have almost a dozen different organisations come through."
She said the decisions made today will impact them tomorrow.
"They are the future and we need to hear from them."
"They are incredibly passionate, intelligent, well-rounded, sometimes unsure, but developing young people and they will be our city tomorrow and the next day."
"We need to shape the city for them."
She said Headspace and the Mental Health Council of Tasmania were there to connect and engage with young people on what sort of services they would like to see around mental health.
Youth Advisory Group member Jorja Sigtenhorst said she was there to support the event and encourage discussion.
"YAG is essentially a voice for the young people of Launceston," Ms Stigtenhorst said.
The group is made up of young people aged 12 to 25 years and acts as a communicative link between Launceston City Council and young people.
"We share opinions and work with teams to learn what's important to young people in Launceston," Ms Stigenhorst said.
A member of the Commissioner for Children and Young People Petalynn Webb said children deserved to have their say.
"If they don't, they'll be backed down and won't let their ideas be heard," Ms Webb said.
Ms Stigenhorst said having events like the symposium was beneficial to getting voices heard.
"Having more group discussions like these and interacting with other young people in the community can help get more opinions and ideas out into the community," she said.
Ms Armour wanted the youth of Launceston to know they were looking for feedback.
READ MORE: Man dies following Youngtown crash
"We're currently building next year's strategy with a survey out at the moment," Ms Armour said.
The City of Launceston youth survey explores policies, strategies, services and activities developed for young people in Launceston.
It can be completed online at the City of Launceston's website and closes on February 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.