Family and mateship fuel Dion Blair's involvement at Longford Cricket Club and they will be front and centre as he reaches a major milestone on Saturday.
The 42-year-old will play his 500th match for the Tigers as they battle Perth at home, while his brother Kyle will reach 250 games on Sunday.
"I suppose you never play for these milestones or anything like that, you just keep playing and it's gone pretty quick actually," Blair said.
"To play with the one club and be playing with mates and family, it's really good actually.
"We're a real family club out there and to play at the same club as my brother, we've played a few games together over the years, and for him to play 250 is an absolutely fantastic effort as well.
"He wasn't as keen as me in the early stages but he's been a fantastic player and bowler for the club."
Dion, Kyle and their father are all life members at Longford, while they've also had several other family members - cousins and an uncle - involved with the club.
Ahead of his 500th game, "Pistol" Blair is both the club's games record-holder and leading run-scorer, having scored 9476 runs since playing his first game at just 14 years old.
Since then, five 40-over premierships and seven T20 flags have come Blair's way - named player of the match in three of his 12 team triumphs.
"Over the last decade we've had a lot of success, even the last three or four years without winning the final, I think we've been the most dominant team during the season, we just haven't got the job done at the right end of the year," he said.
"I think it all comes back to playing with your mates and actually enjoying it, having fun and keeping the same blokes involved over a long period of time leads to success I think.
"Everyone gets to know each other and know each other's game and not only that, our A-grade is sitting pretty well and our B-grade and then the female team as well, so the club's in a really good place and that's only going to get stronger and stronger going forward."
The Tigers' premier league outfit have been the standard bearers so far this season, undefeated across their 11 matches.
Blair has contributed 160 runs at an average of 32.
"We've been changing their line-up around a little bit this year, especially when we're chasing lower totals to not fall in the trap that we have done probably in the last few years, getting to the main stage in the finals and blokes through the middle order haven't had a bat," Blair said.
"We've changed that up a little bit and I have been steady thereabouts when I've had my chance but hopefully we can keep their form up now leading into finals and go all the way this year."
The glazier and window installer said he will be sticking around Longford for years to come, whether it be in a playing capacity or off-field, with his son Jordan playing in the under-12s, which Blair coaches.
Longford unveiled Blair's record-breaking milestone through their Facebook page on Monday night, with comments and well-wishes coming in from all across the TCL and Tasmanian cricketing community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.