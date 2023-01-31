While it is not helpful to speculate as to the cause of this sad crash (The Examiner, Jan 31) involving five young people, four hapless horses, a substantially sized motor vehicle towing a heavily laden horse float at night on a windy and hilly road (I am a local and know the area well), it is worthwhile to reflect how it is possible that an inexperienced driver (given the oldest on board was only 20) is legally permitted to command this challenging combination.
That the driver most probably did not recognise this set of circumstances to be threatening is not necessarily his or her fault, but rather that of the licensing body that considered this driver (which includes all of us) sufficiently competent to handle this sort of situation. Sadly the result shows they were not.
Towing a heavily laden vehicle requires additional knowledge and skills over and above that of merely driving a car unladen. Consideration of this, let alone training in the skill-set, is not on the licensing authority's radar. But this is not surprising; no matter what they may say, no licensing authority in the country takes driver training seriously and so crashes like this will continue to occur. In the meantime, fantasy bureaucratic targets such as 50 per cent road toll reduction by 2030 will continue to be trotted out without any idea of how to achieve it. Time to stop the meaningless targets and begin adequate training.
Dale Newman, Rowella
TASMANIA is known as the Roadkill State - hardly a title to be proud of - so the appearance of 'Slow Down for Wildlife' posters popping up on fences and gates in rural and regional areas suggests the issue of roadkill may finally have begun to resonate. I hope so. Our iconic wildlife is a drawcard for many tourists, and visits to wildlife sanctuaries are often high on their agendas. Yet many tourists have been horrified at the number of carcasses they see lining the roadsides and have been moved to say so over the years in Letters to the Editor. It's to be hoped these posters, therefore, reminding people that 'Everyone deserves to get home safely' will prompt many more Tasmanians to appreciate and protect our wildlife and to remember to drive a little slower during those night-time hours when so many of our animals are out and about.
After all 'they love their life too'.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
WHERE else on earth could there be such a fuss about a small change to a country's constitution to enable a government to establish an advisory body with no power, no authority and no funding responsibilities to advise it on the needs of 3 per cent of the population who are probably the most institutionalised and oppressed peoples on the planet?
What makes anybody think that a government might actually establish such a body or that it would take its advice? If recommendations of a Royal Commission cannot be implemented then why would general policy advice be accepted and implemented. And why hasn't advice been listened to in the past? Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have certainly given governments plenty of it.
And what is so terrible about using the words 'national representative organisation' which is what Aboriginal people have said they want.
Does a 'voice' sound less threatening? Does a national organisation representing the interests of Aboriginal people sound threatening to the 97 per cent?
The discussion around the 'voice' is such a shocking waste of energy and money when simply being black in Australia is still life threatening.
Kerry Sculthorpe, Blackmans Bay
On a recent trip down the Midlands Highway, the only car to speed and overtake in a work zone was a hire car carrying visitors.
Can the hire car companies please let visitors know that they need to allow more time when they are travelling around the state so that they don't make their Tassie holiday a trip to die for.
Donna Bain, Longford
AS a pensioner I, and probably many others, am becoming increasingly concerned with the direction of some of the decisions being made by the present government that doesn't seem to be listening to the needs of the average battler in this state.
Take, for instance, the proposed Marinus Link, a huge project that will tie us in with the mainland power grid and increase our power prices. The politicians tell us it will bring great financial benefit for the state, but will our pensions be increased to cover the increase in power prices?
What about the proposed white elephant stadium that will supposedly bring lots of people and money to the state? It would, in a city like Melbourne with millions of people nearby, but how many people would pay the plane fare to get here?
I have been a Liberal voter for most of my life, but if the present opposition come with more realistic policies I will be severely tempted to switch sides and so, I suspect, will many others.
Malcolm McCullough, Pipers River
