Driver training the key to cutting road accidents

January 31 2023 - 7:00pm
The scene of early Monday morning's crash at Rowella. Picture by Maree Simpson

While it is not helpful to speculate as to the cause of this sad crash (The Examiner, Jan 31) involving five young people, four hapless horses, a substantially sized motor vehicle towing a heavily laden horse float at night on a windy and hilly road (I am a local and know the area well), it is worthwhile to reflect how it is possible that an inexperienced driver (given the oldest on board was only 20) is legally permitted to command this challenging combination.

