It could be a while yet before pesky rabbit populations plaguing Northern Midlands' towns come under control.
The issue of roaming rabbits was brought to the fore on Monday night, when the Campbell Town District Forum asked the Northern Midland Council to investigate the rabbit population in Campbell Town.
The management of invasive species, such as wild rabbits, is the responsibility of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, and Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles confirmed the council would work with the state department.
"We'll inform the community of what the plan is when we know it," Cr Knowles said.
We've had to replace tree plantings on the village green at Ross after rabbits ...- Mary Knowles
Cr Knowles said it was an issue that struck across the region, including the freshly developed village green at Ross.
"We've had to replace tree plantings on the village green at Ross after rabbits have wiped it our twice," she said.
"When we were there opening it, we could see the rabbits in the neighbouring gardens doing the same."
Wild rabbits can be controlled by the release of calicivirus RHDV1-K5 strain, however a Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania spokesperson said it was not released in 2022.
"NRE Tas only undertakes rabbit control by releasing RHDV1-K5 when conditions are suitable for a successful release," the spokesperson said.
They said the conditions needed to be followed were a lack of naturally available feed, grass, for rabbits, a large number of adult rabbits rather than young rabbits, and an abundance of insects.
"In normal years, releases typically take place between late summer and autumn. However, releases may take place at other times if environmental conditions and rabbit populations are suitable for a successful release.
"NRE Tas is currently monitoring long-range weather forecasts and surveying areas statewide regularly for potential future release when conditions are suitable."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.