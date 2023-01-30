Woman brandished machete at police in St Helens campsite Monday night

Tasmania Police responded to a call of an armed person at the Dianas Basin campsite near St Helens last night at 10:50pm.
Upon arrival, police said a woman approached brandishing machete, who was then sprayed with capsicum spray and went into nearby bushland.
They said people were evacuated from several campsites and closed off the area off for several hours while they worked to resolve the incident.
Specialist resources including drones, the Westpac Rescue helicopter, trained negotiators and members of the special operations group were called in.
Police said the woman was arrested around 5am and the campsite has since been returned to normal.
The 28-year-old woman from Hobart is expected to be charged over the incident later today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.