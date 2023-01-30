The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tim David signs with MI Cape Town in South Africa's SA20 league

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim David smacks one into the stands at Bellerive Oval. Picture by Rick Smith

Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David has become the first Australian player to be signed in South Africa's SA20 competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.