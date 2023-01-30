Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David has become the first Australian player to be signed in South Africa's SA20 competition.
The 26-year-old has been picked up by MI Cape Town in the six-team competition's first season, with the team owned by David's Indian Premier League franchise - the Mumbai Indians.
He joins his new side with three matches left in the SA20 season, with MI Cape Town sitting in fifth place, only one win outside of finals.
"I am so excited to be here with MI Cape Town and join up with the MI family," David said in the team's official statement.
"[I] look forward to meeting all my new teammates, some familiar faces with the coaches and current teammates from Mumbai Indians. Can't wait to start and looking forward [to it]."
The hard-hitting middle-order batter will play alongside names like Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer.
David's signing was made possible as an injury-replacement player for Liam Livingstone, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury on Test debut against Pakistan in December.
Before the injury, Livingstone had already pulled out of the Big Bash League despite being the inaugural number one draft pick for the Melbourne Renegades.
David reminded the Australian cricket community why he's one of the world's most sought-after batters, smacking 354 runs at an average of 39.33 and strike-rate of 160.90 during the BBL.
He's Australia's most recent T20 international debutant, earning his cap in September 2022 and playing 11 matches, having already played 15 for Singapore, his country of birth.
Uncontracted by an Australian state, David played a one-day game for Tasmania in 2021 and plays most of his cricket in T20 leagues around the world.
His resume is one to behold, featuring teams like the Hurricanes, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Lancashire, Surrey, Southern Brave and the St Lucia Kings.
MI Cape Town's next game, which should feature David, is Friday morning AEDT.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
