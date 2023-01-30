A woman who locked herself to an excavator to protest against mining in the state's west diverted management resources from core activities and disrupted legal mining operations, a Hobart court heard on Monday.
Ailsa Bennell was one of over 70 protesters arrested in June 2021, as part of campaign led by the Bob Brown Foundation to counter plans by mining company MMG to construct a new tailings dam - an area to store the liquid waste leftover from minerals processing.
The case is being seen as a test that could decide the outcome of as many as 32 other protesters arrested that same month and charged with similar offences, according to Bob Brown Foundation Tarkine campaigner Scott Jordan.
Police witness Senior Sergeant Russell Judges said he found Ms Bennell locked to one of MMG's excavator vehicles, with a chain connecting her with a fellow protester sitting in a nearby tree.
After Ms Bennell refused to leave, he arrested her for trespass on a vehicle, and she was also later charged with disrupting mining operations - an offense under the Mining Resources Development Act.
Giving testimony at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday, MMG Rosebery Mine general manager, Stephen Scott, said protesters had disrupted efforts on June 23 2021 to repair a road leading to the site of the proposed tailings dam.
He said contractors had been tasked with maintaining the road as part of preliminary work in the approvals process for the dam.
Mr Scott said the construction of the tailings dam, which has yet to be given approval, was necessary if mining was to continue in the long term at MMG's Rosebery mine.
"The tailings dam was a large part of the strategic plan in terms of the future of mining at Rosebery," he told the court.
In cross examination of Mr Scott, counsel for Ms Bennell, Chris Gunson SC, asked whether the protest had disrupted any of the ongoing mining at MMG's main underground mine.
Mr Scott said it had had no direct impact on the underground operations.
Asked by police prosecutor Mark Miller what overall effect the protests had had, Mr Scott said they diverted management's resources away from key functions.
"Mining is not simple, there is a significant amount of planning work that goes into it, and if we have engineers having to come out to engage with protesters, they are not in doing their core functions," Mr Scott said.
Mr Gunson also questioned whether the contractors performing the road maintenance work had been acting legally if the work was for a tailings dam that had not yet been approved.
Mr Scott said the road work was part of the dam's initial assessment, and was permitted by the company's existing licences that allowed exploration work.
MMG, which produces zinc, copper, lead and gold at Rosebery, wants to extend the life of the mine beyond 2040, but can only do so if allowed to construct the new dam.
The case was adjourned until March 7.
