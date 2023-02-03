Paedophile unlikely to reform: magistrate

A 68-year-old man's sexual interest in children was unlikely to be reformed, a Launceston Magistrate said in sentencing.
Magistrate Ken Stanton made the comment when sentencing Michael Thomas to 10 months jail for possession of child exploitation material on September 27, 2021.
Thomas continued to possess "very degraded" child exploitation material despite having an 11-month suspended jail sentence handed down in the Supreme Court in 2018 hanging over his head.
He pleaded guilty to possession of 5,051 images and videos collected between June 2017 and September 2021.
Mr Stanton said many of the images were computer-generated and did not affect an actual victim.
"They were very realistic and it was difficult to distinguish between the generated image and an actual human," he said.
Some of the material depicted sexual intercourse between adults and children.
"It was used to gratify your sexual urges and satisfy your substantial personal interest in it," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton said that Thomas was sentenced by Justice Robert Pearce on the May 15, 2018 to the 11-month suspended sentence and placed on the sex offender's register for four years. The offending iinvolved actual children and bestiality material.
He said the leniency had clearly not worked and that Thomas had a longstanding interest in degrading material.
A report from clinical psychologist Dr Georgina O'Donnell said his interest was likely to continue unless there was effective intervention.
He said that Thomas's offending was clearly connected to sexual abuse by a family member in his youth.
"Your offending is part of a tragic irony," he said.
He said Thomas had sought treatment for his urges.
Mr Stanton ordered that his name be placed on the sex offender's register for eight years.
He ordered that Thomas not be eligible for parole until he had served at least six months.
