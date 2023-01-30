Button set to be pressed on UTAS upgrade

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's expected pressing of the button today on the $65 million UTAS Stadium's first-stage upgrade is the best news those Tasmanians daring to wish for an AFL team have had for a long while.
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan who is holding the state to ransom by demanding a $1 billion stadium in Hobart as a condition of the licence has had the upper hand until now, confident Tasmania will struggle to get the money to build the Macquarie Point roofed folly, and confident therefore that he will be able to knock back the licence.
Tasmania needs very substantial federal funding, $250 million or more, to build the folly. Federal Labor has myriad more pressing issues confronting it, so this money can't be relied on, and neither can construction of the folly.
The imminent start on work on the first stage of what ultimately will be a $200 million upgrading of the State's main Aussie Rules stadium in Launceston turns the pressure back on to McLachlan to reassess his tactics of intimidation and bullying of the state.
In addition to Tasmania's otherwise powerful credentials for a licence, having been an Aussie Rules State since the beginnings of the game, and having produced the game's best players, UTAS will be incomparably better than those of the last two teams admitted to the competition, Greater Western Sydney, and Gold Coast Suns. These were teams established by the AFL in Rugby League territory under the mistaken belief that they could wins fans away from the rival code. That GWS started with a football ground with a seating capacity of 1600 pretty well sums up this failed gamble. UTAS' current capacity is 21,000 and will be 27,000 after the full upgrade.
UTAS from the start of planning for this latest bid to win a Tasmanian licence two years ago was always going to be the venue for AFL games until Macquarie Point was eventually, hopefully, maybe, completed. And Macquarie Point was "aspirational", and not a condition, until former premier Peter Gutwein offered it up to MacLachlan in March last year.
McLachlan seized the opportunity Gutwein offered him and made it a condition, thus suddenly rendering Tasmania's bid infinitely more difficult. The treatment Tasmania has suffered at the hands of the AFL, McLachlan, and his predecessor Andrew Demetriou, has been shameful.
Today's announcement of the first-stage upgrade to UTAS stadium puts it on track to be ready for play in early 2025, and the bid looking a lot less shaky. The government remains hopeful Macquarie Point will be built, and as far as McLachlan is concerned, every effort will be made to get it built.
So with Tasmania demonstrating it is serious, acting in good faith, and on track to meet all of McLachlan's onerous demands, he really can't keep acting like an authoritarian ruler of a soviet-era state.
He may think he's the boss, but in the end he has to do the bidding of the 18 AFL club presidents. They were supposed to meet six months ago to vote on the Tassie team's entry and McLachlan was supposed to be gone by the end of the year.
Perhaps it's time the club presidents show who's really in charge and take their long-overdue vote.
