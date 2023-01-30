The Examiner

Button set to be pressed on UTAS upgrade

January 31 2023 - 5:00am
Artists impression of first stage upgrade of UTAS Stadium on which work is about to start

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's expected pressing of the button today on the $65 million UTAS Stadium's first-stage upgrade is the best news those Tasmanians daring to wish for an AFL team have had for a long while.

