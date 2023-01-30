Button set to be pressed on UTAS upgrade

In addition to Tasmania's otherwise powerful credentials for a licence, having been an Aussie Rules State since the beginnings of the game, and having produced the game's best players, UTAS will be incomparably better than those of the last two teams admitted to the competition, Greater Western Sydney, and Gold Coast Suns. These were teams established by the AFL in Rugby League territory under the mistaken belief that they could wins fans away from the rival code. That GWS started with a football ground with a seating capacity of 1600 pretty well sums up this failed gamble. UTAS' current capacity is 21,000 and will be 27,000 after the full upgrade.

