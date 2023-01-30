Sustainable recreational fishing could hold the key to boosting stock of sand flathead across the state.
The species stock status has been assessed as depleted in the scalefish assessment report 2020-21 from the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies.
The majority of sand flathead in Tasmania is caught by recreational fishers, 98 percent, and only two percent commercial.
Fishing Tasmania is hosting Flathead Discovery Days across the state in the hopes of educating recreational fishers, including in Launceston on Tuesday, January 30, and St Helens, January 31.
Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania recreational fisheries project officer Travis Preece said the sessions were to educate the general public on responsible fishing practices.
"... and if you do have to handle a small flathead, we'll show you how to put it back in good condition to survive," Mr Preece said.
He said recreational fishers had unfortunately taken a lot of females out of fishery.
Registrations for Flathead Discovery Day can be made online at Eventbrite.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
