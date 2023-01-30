Prime Thoroughbreds boss Joe O'Neill has lost his main contender for the feature mares' races over the carnival but hopes he has found a worthy replacement.
O'Neill had been confident that the Adam Trinder-trained Vivilici would be a chance in both the $150,000 Bow Mistress at Elwick on February 10 and $150,000 Vamos Stakes at Mowbray 12 days later.
But, for the second year in a row, she has been ruled out by injury - 12 months ago it was bone chips and now it's a foot abscess.
O'Neill said the mare was recovering but had missed too much work to continue on a Bow Mistress path.
To take her place, he is sending former Sydney mare Embeller to Tasmania after recently transferring her from the John Thompson stable to Tom Dabernig in Victoria.
The five-year-old is a winner of four races in NSW and Victoria including an impressive 1100m win at Caulfield last time in when she came from near-last to score by two lengths.
Her winning rider on that occasion, Blaike McDougall, will also have the ride in Tasmania.
"I'm very happy with her - she'll be coming to Tasmania in very good order," O'Neill said.
"I don't know what else will come down from the mainland but I'm sure she will be very competitive with the locals I've been watching in the lead-up races.
"We'll send her down on the boat next week and she'll stay with Imogen Miller and Brendon McCoull."
McDougall won the Bow Mistress three years ago on the David Hayes-trained Zargos.
The $200,000 C S Hayes Stakes at Flemington is the next target for Tasmania's top three-year-old Bello Beau.
The group 3 race over 1400m is on February 18.
Trainer Adam Trinder used the weight-for-age Ladbrokes Stakes at Mowbray last Friday night as a lead-up and Bello Beau was luckless while finishing sixth to Rebel Factor.
He was the second-last to begin from barrier 11 and was never better than three wide. After being pushed six wide on the home turn, he stuck to his task to be beaten 3-1/4 lengths.
Trinder said he went into the race with no expectations.
"Our confidence levels were probably only moderate," the trainer said.
"We were using the race as a foundation to get to the C S Hayes.
"My initial thought had been to go there straight from the Tasmanian Guineas which would have been six weeks between runs.
"We did that several times with Mystic Journey and she acted really well off that scenario.
"But he's no Mystic Journey and I didn't feel he'd cope with that long a gap.
"So, it was either trial him over 700m at Longford, go to Hobart for a trial down the back straight which wouldn't have achieved a lot or run in the Ladbrokes Stakes."
Brighton trainer Gary White has unveiled several highly promising horses this season including Friday night's Mowbray winner Zulu Angel.
The Zululand - Oxy Angel three-year-old made it back-to-back victories when he finished strongly to run down Sally Sunshine and Belmista in the Class 1 Handicap.
He took a strong formline into the race, having beaten another smart son of Zululand, Muscle Up, when he won his maiden three weeks earlier.
With Muscle Up scoring impressively earlier in the night, it was no surprise punters latched onto Zulu Angel and he firmed from $4.60 to $3.30.
A $20,000 buy at the 2021 Magic Millions sale in Launceston, Zulu Angel is out of the West Quest mare Oxy Angel who ran second in the Alfa Bowl, third in the 1000 Guineas and fourth in the Tasmanian Oaks.
It is the family of Strutt Stakes winner Sistino.
White hasn't outlined any ambitious plans for Zulu Angel but is confident he'll continue to improve.
"He's needed to mature mentally and a bit of race experience has been the key," the trainer said.
"He's a big, playful bugger and you spend a lot of time working these horses out.
"He needed to get confidence being in a field and he's benefited from riding him quiet and letting him finish off."
Zulu Angel is not entered for the meeting at Mowbray on Sunday and is likely to make his next appearance over the Hobart Cup carnival.
Other White-trained horses to shine in recent weeks have included Chinchero, who almost gave him a treble at Mowbray, and Just A Tribute.
He also won at Mowbray with Jackjack who broke his maiden status at start No. 27.
Sunday's $150,000 Gold Sovereign at Mowbray has attracted 13 entries including the winners Needs Sugar, Cairns, Encounter Sphere and The Spirit Of Zero.
Needs Sugar is the likely favourite on the strength of a dominant win in the $125,000 Elwick Stakes where Encounter Sphere and Cairns finished third and fourth respectively.
The Spirit Of Zero missed that race, having won his maiden at Mowbray only four days earlier.
There are 13 nominations for the race which was first run in 1977.
It was once a popular target for mainland trainers and past winners have included Peter Moody, Lee and Anthony Freedman, Tony McEvoy, Leon Macdonald and the 'king of the kids' in the 1980s Cliff Fahler.
However only two interstate horses, Jyoti and Gold Busker, have won in the past 10 years.
This week's other feature race is the $50,000 Sydeston Cup over 2100m.
There are 17 entries and the winner is guaranteed ballot-free entry into the Launceston Cup.
The Hobart Cup carnival then kicks off on Friday week with the Tasmanian Derby, Strutt Stakes and Bow Mistress.
The Hobart Cup is on Sunday week along with the Thomas Lyons Stakes.
