The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Vivilici injury forces owner to find new Bow Mistress runner

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the second year in a row, classy mare Vivilici has had a Bow Mistress campaign thwarted by injury. Picture by Peter Staples
Bello Beau is likely to have his next start in the C S Hayes Stakes at Flemington.
Zulu Angel is one of several promising horses flying for the flag for trainer Gary White.

Prime Thoroughbreds boss Joe O'Neill has lost his main contender for the feature mares' races over the carnival but hopes he has found a worthy replacement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.