The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Beauty Point Waterfront Hotel deals with potato shortage

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chip shortage has well and truly struck the item off many menus. File picture

One Northern hospitality venue has made a stand against rude consumers as the pinch of the potato crisis has been felt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.