One Northern hospitality venue has made a stand against rude consumers as the pinch of the potato crisis has been felt.
The vegetable's shortage has left Beauty Point Waterfront Hotel a long way from serving it's once popular trio of chips and dips meal.
The business spent the weekend without chips and manager Jennifer Nairn said they expected supply to remain inconsistent until at least March.
She said most customers had been very understanding of the situation; one she understood would be disappointing to customers.
"But I had one lady swear at me ... saying 'what the f*** do I feed my kids now?'," Miss Nairn said.
In a separate incident, Miss Nairn said a 15-year-old staff member had been left in tears because of a customer.
"We don't enter hospitality to deal with rude people, and it won't be tolerated over a few potatoes," she said.
"Nobody goes to work to be spoken to like that."
The impact of the incidents caused Beauty Point Waterfront Hotel to make a stand on Facebook, saying abuse and rudeness wouldn't be tolerated.
Miss Nairn said her business had been looking at innovative ways to source chips, however a small kitchen and lack of machinery limited the ability to hand cut chips.
The hotel has been offering alternatives such as a regular rotation of vegetables, salads and sweet potato fries. However, sweet potatoes are beginning to suffer similar supply issues as potatoes.
Miss Nairn said onion rings had become the most popular substitute.
Despite warning of an imminent supply issue, Miss Nairn said the reality was more sudden.
"It didn't creep up on us with the chance to wean off, it went from having stock to not having any," she said.
"We've gone two weeks without adequate stock.
"It started with alternatives for regular stock, then substitutes for something else, such as our usual wedges for another type. Then chips became waffle fries, and now that's disappearing."
She said the hotel had begun managing customer expectations around chip availability before they hit the table.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian Hospitality Association president and Burnie Beach Hotel's Ben Carpenter said suppliers had resorted to shipping in chips from overseas.
"But they're not of the same quality. We're asking people to bear with us," Carpenter said.
He said many hospitality venues such as his were able to adapt to limiting chips on the menu, unlike fish and chip takeaway shops.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.