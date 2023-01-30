The Tasmania Clay Target Association state titles concluded on the weekend with 163 competitors taking part in the event at Evandale.
With people from right across the country demonstrating their skills, Tasmanian shooters had their work cut out if they wanted to win their category.
Tasmanian Clay Target Association president Mitchell Hill was delighted to see the event's largest turn out since 2018.
"I think it's probably been one of the most successful state titles we've had in definitely the last few years coming out the other side of COVID," he said.
"It's great to see people traveling back interstate, and also a lot of state-based competitors as well.
"Everyone was getting on well, there were some challenging conditions at times with the weather, but all in all, I'm just glad everyone had a great time and attended."
Among the best performers from Tasmania were George Town's Michael Pitsch, who won the handicap category and Hobart teen Lewis Kenny, who won the junior high gun.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
