The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Where are the school zone signs on West Tamar Highway?

By Letters to the Editor
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:18pm, first published January 30 2023 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where are the school zone signs on West Tamar Highway?

School zone speed limits

Why are there no School Zone signs on major roads such as West Tamar Hwy indicating the times that these zones are active?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.