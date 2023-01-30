Where are the school zone signs on West Tamar Highway?

Why are there no School Zone signs on major roads such as West Tamar Hwy indicating the times that these zones are active?
Other States have School Zone signs with times such as "8-9am and 2-4pm" and the speed limit eg "40 km/h on School Days", giving drivers a clear indication of the change from 70 km/h.
I do note that times and speed limits are different here in Launceston from those I have quoted but I feel that these signs would help tourists, and other visitors, to keep to the speed limit and avoid a hefty fine.
Judi Corcoran, Riverside
DO the landowners at London Lakes in the Central Highlands condone and still intend to slaughter black swans and cygnets at London Lakes?
A permit has been issued to kill hundreds of swans because they jeopardise the sport of fishing of an introduced trout species in the lakes.
Are all the land owners comfortable with this?
I hear some of them are involved with wildlife conservation programs - culling swans cannot sit comfortably with them!
Felicity Holmes, Blackmans Bay
Welcome back music promoter Andrew Argent, former owner of Red Hot Music, Devonport, and now the recently opened Red Hot Music store in Launceston.
When in Devonport, Mr Argent would delve into the archives of Tasmanian music to rediscover such musicians as Steve Driver from the Shifters for example, when the aforementioned band would tour the state on a regular basis including memorable gigs at the Red Lion (formerly located on the Old Woolstore site, Davey Street, Hobart).
Best of luck with your much awaited return to Tasmanian music, Andrew!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Every year for many years First Nations people have called January 26 Invasion Day.
It was anything but an invasion, more like forced migration. The officers, crew and a few soldiers did not want the job of transporting convicts to a faraway land that basically nothing was known about.
The convicts were from many countries and were the worst of the worst from English prisons and convict hulks. It was either be transported or be hung.
The only plan was firstly to get to this distant land and secondly survive.
There were no plans to invade the country, the only intention was to set up a settlement. Those on the First Fleet ships were the first boat people, however, not through choice as many boat people have had who have arrived in far more recent times.
The term Invasion Day invokes images of the First Fleeters arriving on shore with guns and cannons firing at the indigenous people, which did not happen.
Instead it was a group of people who were lucky and pleased to survive a perilous journey ordered by those sitting back in comfort in England. Invasion it was not, forced migration it was.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
DURING the film "Beauty and the Beast" the male beast rails at the female that no matter how she resists she will be his. This is an inappropriate message being sent particularly in these times of domestic violence.
Jill Breen, Newnham
Millions of dollars have been spent on beautifying Riverbend Park at Inveresk and congratulations to all concerned for this wonderful asset for the City of Launceston.
But, how come there is a shed emblazoned with university logos at the eastern end of the park on the lawn area?
What an eye-sore! Who has given permission for this ugly structure and what processes have been followed to allow this to happen?
Robert Smith, West Launceston
The Launceston City Council has just wasted $90,000 on Birchalls car park. If this is how large councils waste money give me a smaller council any day.
They seem to budget better. If they take over smaller councils they will just waste their money as well.
Stephen Morgan, Summerhill
With the increasing commentary and growing division in our country, mostly driven by the media and a noisy minority, please can I share an ACTUAL FACT why we celebrate Australia Day on January 26.
January 26, 1949, is the date that the Australian Nationality and Citizen Act 1948 became law and "we" became Australian Citizens. Prior to this "we" were British subjects.
January 26 was not the date Captain Cook first put his foot on land in Botany Bay. This happened on the afternoon of April 29 1770. The year Australia Day was first recognised nationally on January 26 was 1935.
The first time Australia Day became a national public holiday was in 1994.
The January 26 is the date to celebrate that we all became Australian Citizens as a united group of Indigenous, Australian, European, Asian, African, American or Indian humans.
We are lucky to live in the best country in the world!
Simon Best, Deloraine
