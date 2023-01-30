The partnership has an intrinsic link with board member Scott Harris - husband of Jo - who is also the chair of the non-for-profit organisation. Before the match, Harris discussed the importance of the day to his family. "Last year was an emotional and incredible occasion for our family. And it gave a huge boost in raising awareness around gynaecological cancers," he said. "I hope that it prompted many women to be aware of the limited signs and symptoms and go and get checked out if they have any concerns at all."