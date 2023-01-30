Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth was visibly emotional when his team won against the Perth Wildcats in Sunday's NBL clash at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Celebrating a comeback win in front of an electric home crowd, Roth ran across the sideline with a beaming smile across his face as he high-fived the passionate Ant Army.
While it could be assumed Roth was joyous because his side had all but confirmed their spot in the playoffs for the second-straight year, the real reason became clear as he embraced Jo Harris, who is battling stage four ovarian cancer, at the baseline while trying to fight back tears.
Sunday's 'Teal Game' was an initiative between the JackJumpers and the gynaecological cancer charity Support, Hope, Education (S.H.E), whereby proceeds from the match were donated to the foundation which aims to increase awareness about the cancer.
Roth spoke after the game about what the day meant for him. "It's been on our minds for five or six weeks when Jo first came in to talk with us," he said. "It's hugely important, other than the win which was very nice, but it's bigger than basketball.
"For us to rally around and show that energy and have a chance to share it with their family, it's just off the charts for me. I've lost my sister and my mother to cancer, so it's quite personal and I know what they're going through.
"We continue to stay in contact with that family, and they were in our locker room to celebrate that win. Jo's a fighter, and it's reflective of our guys wanting to fight for her and what she's done."
Jarrad Weeks echoed his coach's sentiment, adding that the support from the crowd in Hobart was almost unprecedented. "To have the team rally behind Jo and Scott [Harris] and the whole organisation, it's been crazy, and to get the fans to get into that atmosphere - I didn't think anything would beat Melbourne game two of the semi-finals last year - but when [Milton Doyle] hit that three it was deafening," he said.
The partnership has an intrinsic link with board member Scott Harris - husband of Jo - who is also the chair of the non-for-profit organisation. Before the match, Harris discussed the importance of the day to his family. "Last year was an emotional and incredible occasion for our family. And it gave a huge boost in raising awareness around gynaecological cancers," he said. "I hope that it prompted many women to be aware of the limited signs and symptoms and go and get checked out if they have any concerns at all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.