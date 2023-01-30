The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

JackJumpers' 'Teal Game' raised money for cancer foundation S.H.E

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JackJumpers player Sean McDonald has been nominated for this season's most improved player. Picture by Rod Thompson

Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth was visibly emotional when his team won against the Perth Wildcats in Sunday's NBL clash at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.